Celebrating Chocolate returns to the MonDak Heritage Center on Saturday Feb. 19, 2022. This year marks the 15th annual celebration for this fund-raising event and will be celebrated in person this year.
We will celebrate “Love Around The World” this year with an internationally inspired menu of delicious appetizers accompanied by tasty chocolate treats from Lisa Combel of Orleans Cuisine in Sidney. (Visit her website at orleanscuisine.com). There will be a silent auction with a large variety of items to bid on, a wine pull and a few surprises during the evening.
Music this year will feature Acoustic Eidolon. This Colorado-based duo of Hannah Alkire (cello and vocals) and Joe Scott (double-neck guitjo, ukulele and vocals) performs original music, covers, and weaves stories of the music and their travels and life between songs. Their passion and energy draws one into their musical realm with humor and poignancy. Both performers are recognized internationally for their music and instrumentation. See their website at acousticeidolon.com
Celebrating Chocolate at MDHC is sponsored by Stockman Bank and Prairie Electric and proceeds from the event helps to ensure the future of live music events at MDHC.
Call the MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500 or stop in to purchase tickets. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org. Ticket prices for Celebrating Chocolate are: $60 per person or $50 for MDHC Members (memberships can be purchased at the time of icket purchase). Attendees must be 21 to attend.
The MonDak Heritage Center is located at 120 3rd Ave SE in Sidney and is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the MonDak Heritage Center is free.