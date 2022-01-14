The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet is Monday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center and this is one you will not want to miss.
Of course the banquet is centered around the presentation fo six awards — Past President, Educator of the Year, the Agriculture Award, the Horizon Award, the Entrepreneur Award and the coveted Sunrise Spirit Award.
Alli Nelson will receive the Past President Award and the 2020 Richland County Fair Board of Directors were chosen for the Agriculture Award.
The Sidney School Board selects the Educator of the Year from nominations from each school’s principals. This year’s award goes to Jordannne Huffman.
The Horizon Award is given to a chamber member business which has been in existence for more than five years but keeps on breaking new ground and moving forward. Nominees for the Horizon Award display innovation, community engagement and strong customer service. The Horizon Award is sponsored by Sidney Health Center.
RestorX/The Rug Emporium will receive this year’s Horizon Award.
Nominees for the Horizon Award included — Big Sky Siding & Windows, Corland Construction, Gem City Motors, High Caliber Sports, Johnson Hardware & Furniture, LYREC (Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Co-Op), Meadowlark Public House, Michele Herres (State Farm), Prairie Electric, RestorX/The Rug Emporium, Sidney Eye Care and Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak (Richland Unit).
The Entrepreneur Award is given to a chamber member business less than five years in existence. The Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Stockman Bank, recognizes an individual or business who has been successful in their new venture and has gone beyond the ordinary to capture the public’s attention.
Rimrock Cabinet Company will receive the Entrepreneur Award.
Nominees for the Entrepreneur Award included — All Check Medical Clinic, Merge, Mimi’s Kitchen Co., MT Bare Cave, NAPA Farm & Home and Rimrock Cabinet Co.
Both the Horizon and Entrepreneur awardees are nominated by the Chamber membership during our annual elections (held in November).
The Sunrise Spirit Award, the chamber’s highest honor, will go to Jeremy Norby and will be accepted by his family.
Along with receiving the Sunrise Spirit Award, the annual banquet will be in honor of Norby. He was actively serving on the chamber board at the time of his passing in August and the chamber owes him a lot of credit for making the chamber a strong organization today.
The event will be catered by TapHouse Bar & Grill.