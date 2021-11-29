It’s time once again to ring in the holiday season with the annual Sidney Area Community Christmas Concert. The Seventh Annual Community Christmas Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Sidney Middle School Auditorium.
A number of volunteer local musicians are getting together to share their musical talents and perform Christmas music for the residents and visitors of Richland County.
Everyone is invited and admission is free but patrons are encouraged to bring a free-will donation for the Richland County Food Bank. Food Bank donations of dried goods, canned goods, daily essentials, cash, etc. will be accepted at the door and will be transported to the Food Bank under the direction of Bee Morales of the Middle School.
This will be a non-denominational concert.
The Community Choir boasts approximately 35 volunteer singers who have been preparing for this concert for about two months. They will present both secular and non-secular Christmas music. Other talented musicians who will also perform include accordion artists, Sunrise Brass, vocal soloists, students from Sidney Central School, percussionists, and the ladies’ choir from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The community choir is directed by three volunteer directors. Tyler Harris of Froid and Lana Hekkel of Sidney have directed the choir in the past. This year they are joined by Nate Louisignau of Savage. After graduating in Music Education from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan and then spending a year at Ekalaka, Louisignau moved to Savage as the school music director. Although he teaches all levels of music in Savage, his personal specialty is voice. He also plays the trumpet and percussion. Louisignau is a three-time winner of the Concordia University Ann Arbor Honors Recital award.
Louisignau said he was a bit skeptical of directing the community choir at first but was pleasantly surprised when he stepped into choir rehearsals and found “an exceptional group of singers.” He remarks, “They knew their stuff and acted very professional.” He states that he is thrilled to be able to work with such talented musicians.
If you would like to experience live performance again and be inspired by the music of the Season, be sure to stop in at the middle school on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Don’t forget to bring something to support the Food Bank.