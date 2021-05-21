The Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is scheduled to reach Sidney on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansa Police Chief Richard LaMunyon conceived the Torch Run as a way to involve local law enforcement personnel in the community and to support Special Olympics. After three years old success Chief LaMunyon presented the program to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The Torch Run is now active in all U.S. states and 42 countries around the world. The program is operated completely by law enforcement.
The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is to increase awareness and raise funds for the Special Olympics movement.
The local torch run goes from Fairview to Glendive and involves participants running, biking, walking roller-blading or any other means of non-motorized travel.
The public is invited to come out and line the sidewalks of Sidney and cheer on the runners as they travel along with the Sidney Police Department and assisting law enforcement agencies.