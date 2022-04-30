An annual conference focused on professional development and networking opportunities for women is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at Montana State University.
The Women’s Circle of Excellence conference is hosted by MSU’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Jabs Hall on the MSU campus.
The conference features speakers and opportunities aimed to re-energize participants’ personal and professional development. It is designed to encourage professional networking and to further launch and support participants’ successes.
Tricia Binford, head coach of MSU’s women’s basketball team and a former Boise State and WNBA standout, will deliver a keynote speech focused on leadership. Binford is the winningest coach in MSU women’s basketball history, and the MSU’s women’s basketball team won the Big Sky Conference championship earlier this year under her leadership. Her keynote presentation will include an opportunity to ask questions.
Other speakers will include Chantel Schieffer, president and CEO of Leadership Montana, who will kick-off the conference with a group session, “Leading with Courage,” and Missy O’Malley, who will present “Cultivating Creativity.”
Breakout sessions will include:
“Engineering Your Leadership Influences By Engineering a New Mindset” with Nikki Dixon-Foley of FutureSYNC International
“Financial Literacy Leads to Stronger Businesses” with Jolene Randall of Opportunity Bank
“The Missing Link: The Role of Joy in Creating Success” with Deb Penner of Drops in the Bucket, LLC
“Body of 9: How Your Body Informs You and Influences Your Experiences/Relationships” with Susan Bennett Fisher of Body of 9
“Business Growth: When to Do It + Pitfalls to Avoid” with Suzi Berget White of Prospera Business
“Deepfakes in Today’s Business World” with Amy Schulte of Moonlight Marketing and Events
“Building a Thriving Culture” with Hillary Folkvord of RSVP Motel and Farmer’s Daughters Cafe
“How Your Best Self Translates into the Best Leader” with Ashley Schwader of Two Suns Consulting
“Leadership, Turning Knowing into Action” with Marissa McDonough of Live from the Laundry Room
“Gracious Space” with Shari Eslinger of Aspen Springs Consulting
“You are a Walking Vision Board” with Sheryl Wright of Dare to Detour
“Engaging Across Generations” with Laura Thum of MSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services
“Becoming Free and Fearless in Business Using Improv” with Annie O’Connor and Molly Hannan of Last Best Comedy.
Panels throughout the day include a “When Life Gives You Lemons: Small Business Panel” with Ellie Southworth of Genuine Ice Cream, Tina Cusker of La Cuisine and Natalie Van Dusen and Deejay Newell of Treeline Coffee Roasters. Another panel hosted by Alosant will feature these women in technology: April LaMon with Alosant, Heather Urkuski with SVP Technology, Abby Schlatter with commonFont, Ali Knapp with Wisetail and Aimee Miller with Vacasa.
Conference registration covers educational sessions, event materials, networking reception, hors d’oeuvres and a raffle. Proceeds from the silent auction help fund a Women’s Circle of Excellence scholarship to benefit business students. Up to 6.3 continuing professional education credits are available. Registration costs $150, and student admission is $50. Company registration for five or more attendees is $105 per person.
The conference is hosted by MSU’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Sponsorship support is provided by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana, Alosant, Charles Schwab, PFL, Pierce Flooring and Design and Opportunity Bank, with additional support from area businesses. Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Casey Wolfe in the Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship at casey.wolfe@montana.edu.
For additional conference and workshop information and registration details, visit montana.edu/business/wcoe or contact Wolfe.