The Montana Historical Society is planning an in-person conference and organizers are putting together an amazing program. The 48th Annual Montana History Conference, “A Blast from the Past! Mining Montana History” will be held at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte from September 23-25, 2021.
Renewal units will be available for both the Thursday educator workshop and all conference sessions.
As in past years, conference organizers will be offering travel scholarships for both teachers and college students.
Funded by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, the scholarships will consist of full conference registration plus a $275 travel/expense reimbursement. All teachers and students in Montana’s colleges and universities are eligible to apply (residents of Butte and vicinity are eligible for the conference registration scholarship but not the travel reimbursement).
Teacher recipients must attend the entire conference, including Thursday’s Educators Workshop and the Saturday sessions. Student recipients must commit to attending all day Friday and Saturday, including a Saturday tour.
Preference will be given to:
Teachers and students from Montana’s tribal colleges;
Teachers from Montana’s on-reservation schools;
Teachers and students from Montana’s community colleges and four-year universities;
Teachers from Montana’s small, rural, under-served communities.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021. Awards will be announced on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.