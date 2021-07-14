The Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot on Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about eight miles southeast of Sidney. Participants do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Weather permitting. Lunch will be available both days. For more information, call or text Tom at 406-489-1946.
