Wednesday, Oct. 16
Chili and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Richland Red Hatters meet for lunch at the Elks Lodge, 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Oct. 14 to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret at 488-4613.
Miss Penny’s Creations, Hocus Pocus painting, Meadowlark Public House, 6-9 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults, $15 for students. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Eagle Foundation.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
Candle dipping class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. Ages 8 and up recommended. Call 406-433-3500.
Friday, Oct. 18
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
70s class lunch, Country Club, 11:30 a.m.
Yellowstone River Rats Walleye Tournament, Richland Park, Sidney. Entry fee is $100 per two-person team with a maximum of 30 teams. Mandatory rules meeting at Richland Park at 6:15 p.m.
Matt Rains meet and greet, Rodiron, 4-6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Cemetery Walk, Fort Buford, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join ghosts in the cemetery as they tell the stories of how they came to reside there.
Mexican dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Bug jewelry with Jeanne Bowman, MonDak Heritage Center, 12-3 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. The event is walk-in, no sign-up necessary. Ages 8 and up.
Yellowstone River Rats Walleye Tournament, Richland Park, Sidney. Entry fee is $100 per two-person team with a maximum of 30 teams. Take off is 7:45 a.m., return 4:30 p.m. Fishing hours are 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Kiwanis fruit available for pickup at Johnson’s Hardware warehouse, north of Action Auto on Third Avenue NE from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Kiwanis fruit available for pickup at Johnson’s Hardware warehouse, north of Action Auto on Third Avenue NE from 11:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Masquerade Jewelry sale, CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary McCauley Room, Williston, 4-7 p.m. Proceeds go to the purchase of a bili light, used to treat newborn jaundice. Every item is priced $5.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Masquerade Jewelry sale, CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary McCauley Room, Williston, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Proceeds go to the purchase of a bili light, used to treat newborn jaundice. Every item is priced $5.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org. Give blood — Help save lives.
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Fall concert, grades six through 12, Fairview school, 7 p.m., south gym.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Khephla soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Women’s Health Screening, Sidney Health Center Clinic entrance, 2-4 p.m. Free clinical breast exam, blood pressure check, take home FIT kit, smoking cessation assistance, health information stations, door prizes and gift certificates.
Junior high Halloween costume dance, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 7-10 p.m. Grades six through eight, admission is $7 with a costume, $10 without a costume. Concessions will be available.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trail of Treats, begins at IGA at 10 a.m., ends at noon. A costume contest will be at Reynolds Market at 12:30 p.m. Roundup hosts the Harvest Carnival from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. on West Main Street between Central and 2nd Avenue SW.
Halloween costumer party, Waterhole, Fairview, judging at 11 p.m.
Children’s Carnival, lunch and costume contest, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. All children will receive Tommy Moose trick-or-treat Halloween bag. Costume judging at 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Christopher Bengochea performs opera, show tunes and crowd pleasers at Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. Adults $35, students $10. For ticket info, call Emmaus House at 406-488-6021 or St. Matthew’s Parish Center at 406-433-2510. Proceeds benefit Emmaus House and Vision of Hope Autism Scholarship Fund.
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Public Service Commission meeting, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, 11 a.m. Richland Economic Development Corp. is taking a bus if citizens would like to attend. Call 482-4679 to reserve a seat.
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Chicken noodle soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Monday, Nov. 4
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.