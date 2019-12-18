Wednesday, Dec. 18
Cheeseburger soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Miss Vickie Borg’s retirement party, Action Auto, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, Sidney Chamber, 8-9 a.m.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Third annual Jingle and Mingle, Rouge llc, 118 South Central Avenue, Sidney, 5-7 p.m. Grab your ugly sweater out of that closet, or holiday tote that is sitting in your mud room, and your holly jolly spirit. Prizes, gifts, wine pull and treats.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Live music at Double Barrel in Fairview, Josey and the Whalers, 9 p.m. — 1:30 a.m.
Photos with Santa plus crafts, Spring Lake Park, Williston, North Dakota, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Annual Community Christmas Dinner, St. Matthew’s Parish, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Serving turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited. Free will offering. Call 433-2510 for delivery.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Countdown at the Cattle-ac with Valley Cash, 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s.
Northeast Montana Veterans Services Committee meeting, MSU Extension — Roosevelt County, Culbertson, 1 p.m.
New Years Eve with Devin Wolf, Double Barrel, Fairview, 9 p.m. — 1:30 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI), chili dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.