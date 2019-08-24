Sunday, Aug. 25
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.
Worship in the Park, Pella Lutheran Church at Veterans Park, 10:30 a.m.
Richland Rangers Jr. Gold Trap Tournament, Sidney Trap Club, register at 8:30 a.m., tournament starts at 10 a.m. Contact Bryan McDowell for more information at 480-1749.
John Mues candidate for U.S. Senate will hold a meet and greet at Eastern Montana Agricultural Research Station, 1-3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Big Sky Women Sidney Area Meetup, Shoppes at Peifer’s General Store, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Saturday, Aug. 31
One-Day Childbirth Class, Sidney Health Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. RN childbirth instructors, class is free of charge but donations up to $25 are accepted to cover expenses.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Stateline 2019 Mudbogs, 1-6 p.m., hosted by Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Chamber sports and rec committee, 8-9 a.m., chamber office.
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
14th Annual Bedding Fair, Liston Room at CHI St. Alexius/Wiliston Medical Center, 7 a.m. — 6 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of a Zoom cart, which enables easier transfer of patients.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Reese & Ray’s IGA Barbecue, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., hosted by Out of the Darkness Community Walk.
Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) meeting, 9 a.m., chamber office.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Chamber Leadership Task Force, 7-8 a.m., chamber board room.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Boys and Girls Club Color Race, Peterson Park (next to the lodge) registration at 9 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 until Sept. 1; $35 after Sept. 1. Teams are $150 until Sept. 1, and $175 after. A free barbecue will take place after the run at 11 a.m. Call the club at 433-6763 for more information.
Bell Street Bridge Day, Glendive, 12-4 p.m., at Eyer Park.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Sidney Jaycees meeting, VFW, 7-8 p.m.