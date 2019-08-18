Sunday, Aug. 18
Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.
Bingo at Winner’s Pub Sports Bar & Grill, 2 p.m.
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Flag football signups, 5-7 p.m. Open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School.
Fall sports parent meeting, Sidney Middle School, grades six through eight, 5:30 p.m., MS auditorium.
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
First day of school, Lambert.
Red Cross Blood Drive, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, Sidney, 12 — 6 p.m.
Williston Area Builders Association Member Appreciation Picnic, 5:30-8 p.m., Harmon Park’s Gazebo, Williston.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
First day of school, Sidney.
First day of school for sixth graders at Sidney Middle School. All others will being Aug. 22.
Flag football signups, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Flag football signups, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School.
August GED registration, Williston Adult Learning Center, 1-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
70s class lunch, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Saturday, Aug. 24
26th Annual Benefit Golf Scramble, 9 a.m., Sidney Country Club. Fundraising event to benefit Foundation for Community Care’s endowment fund.
Intro to DSLR photography class, Lindsay Helberg Photography, 11 East Broadway Suite 202, Williston, North Dakota. 1-3 p.m.
North Dakota Precision Rifle competition, 10 a.m., Painted Woods Sporting Range, Williston.
14th Annual Fun Run, 12 — 11 p.m., Fire and Iron Station 116, Williston. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Black Magic Harley Davidson. Kickstands up at noon. After party at the fairgrounds.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 2 p.m.
Worship in the Park, Pella Lutheran Church at Veterans Park, 10:30 a.m.
John Mues, Candidate for U.S. Senate will hold a meet and greet from 1-3 p.m. at the Eastern Montana Agricultural Research Station, 1499 N Central Avenue, Sidney. Refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Big Sky Women Sidney Area Meetup, Shoppes at Peifer’s General Store, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.
Thursday, Aug. 29
North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.
Saturday, Aug. 31
One-Day Childbirth Class, Sidney Health Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. RN childbirth instructors, class is free of charge but donations up to $25 are accepted to cover expenses.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Stateline 2019 Mudbogs, 1-6 p.m., hosted by Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Reese & Ray’s IGA Barbecue, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., hosted by Out of the Darkness Community Walk.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bell Street Bridge Day, Glendive, 12-4 p.m., at Eyer Park.