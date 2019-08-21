Wednesday, Aug. 21
First day of school, Sidney.
First day of school for sixth graders at Sidney Middle School. All others will being Aug. 22.
Flag football signups, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, Westside Elementary School.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Flag football signups, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School.
August GED registration, Williston Adult Learning Center, 1-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
70s class lunch, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Saturday, Aug. 24
26th Annual Benefit Golf Scramble, 9 a.m., Sidney Country Club. Fundraising event to benefit Foundation for Community Care’s endowment fund.
Intro to DSLR photography class, Lindsay Helberg Photography, 11 East Broadway Suite 202, Williston, North Dakota. 1-3 p.m.
North Dakota Precision Rifle competition, 10 a.m., Painted Woods Sporting Range, Williston.
14th Annual Fun Run, 12 — 11 p.m., Fire and Iron Station 116, Williston. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Black Magic Harley Davidson. Kickstands up at noon. After party at the fairgrounds.
Sidney Moose Chapter #761 will be hosting a Free Child ID event, bake sale and rummage sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Child ID electronically fingerprints, photographs and records pertinent information about a child and burns it to a CD for safe keeping. Service is also available for senior citizens.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.
Worship in the Park, Pella Lutheran Church at Veterans Park, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Big Sky Women Sidney Area Meetup, Shoppes at Peifer’s General Store, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.
Thursday, Aug. 29
North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.
Saturday, Aug. 31
One-Day Childbirth Class, Sidney Health Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. RN childbirth instructors, class is free of charge but donations up to $25 are accepted to cover expenses.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Stateline 2019 Mudbogs, 1-6 p.m., hosted by Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.
Kathleen Williams, candidate for the U.S. House, will be in Sidney for a meet and greet from 2-3:30 p.m. at Sunny’s restaurant.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day Wednesday, Sept. 4
Reese & Ray’s IGA Barbecue, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., hosted by Out of the Darkness Community Walk.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bell Street Bridge Day,Glendive,12-4 p.m., at Eyer Park.
Suday, Sept. 8
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.