Wednesday, Aug. 21

First day of school, Sidney.

First day of school for sixth graders at Sidney Middle School. All others will being Aug. 22.

Flag football signups, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, Westside Elementary School.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Flag football signups, 5:30-7:30 p.m., open to all area youth in grades three and four, West Side Elementary School.

August GED registration, Williston Adult Learning Center, 1-3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

70s class lunch, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m., every third Friday of the month.

Saturday, Aug. 24

26th Annual Benefit Golf Scramble, 9 a.m., Sidney Country Club. Fundraising event to benefit Foundation for Community Care’s endowment fund.

Intro to DSLR photography class, Lindsay Helberg Photography, 11 East Broadway Suite 202, Williston, North Dakota. 1-3 p.m.

North Dakota Precision Rifle competition, 10 a.m., Painted Woods Sporting Range, Williston.

14th Annual Fun Run, 12 — 11 p.m., Fire and Iron Station 116, Williston. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Black Magic Harley Davidson. Kickstands up at noon. After party at the fairgrounds.

Sidney Moose Chapter #761 will be hosting a Free Child ID event, bake sale and rummage sale from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Child ID electronically fingerprints, photographs and records pertinent information about a child and burns it to a CD for safe keeping. Service is also available for senior citizens.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.

Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.

Worship in the Park, Pella Lutheran Church at Veterans Park, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Big Sky Women Sidney Area Meetup, Shoppes at Peifer’s General Store, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.

Thursday, Aug. 29

North Dakota Downtown Conference: Downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Educate Downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy Downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.

Saturday, Aug. 31

One-Day Childbirth Class, Sidney Health Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. RN childbirth instructors, class is free of charge but donations up to $25 are accepted to cover expenses.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Stateline 2019 Mudbogs, 1-6 p.m., hosted by Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.

Kathleen Williams, candidate for the U.S. House, will be in Sidney for a meet and greet from 2-3:30 p.m. at Sunny’s restaurant.

Monday, Sept. 2

Labor Day

Reese & Ray’s IGA Barbecue, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., hosted by Out of the Darkness Community Walk.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Bell Street Bridge Day,Glendive,12-4 p.m., at Eyer Park.

Suday, Sept. 8

Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.

Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.

