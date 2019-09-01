Sunday, Sept. 1
Stateline 2019 Mudbogs, 1-6 p.m., hosted by Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Chamber sports and rec. committee, 8-9 a.m., chamber office.
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
14th Annual Bedding Fair, Liston Room at CHI St. Alexius/Wiliston Medical Center, 7 a.m. — 6 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of a Zoom cart, which enables easier transfer of patients.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Reese & Ray’s IGA Barbecue, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., hosted by Out of the Darkness Community Walk.
Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) meeting, 9 a.m., chamber office.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Chamber Leadership Task Force, 7-8 a.m., chamber board room.
Friday, Sept. 6
E-rase your e-waste event, 3-7 p.m., 2140 W. Holly Street, Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Boys and Girls Club Color Race, Peterson Park (next to the lodge) registration at 9 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $25 until Sept. 1; $35 after Sept. 1. Teams are $150 until Sept. 1, and $175 after. A free barbecue will take place after the run at 11 a.m. Call the club at 433-6763 for more information.
Bell Street Bridge Day, Glendive, 12-4 p.m., at Eyer Park.
E-rase your e-waste event, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., 2140 W. Holly Street, Sidney.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.
Corn Hole Tournament & Bingo Bash, Dip-N-Twist, Richey, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Melissa Jeel-Hartmen, Psychic Medium, private readings, 9 a.m. — Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Sidney Jaycees meeting, VFW, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Eagle Foundation Homecoming Tailgate, 5:30 p.m., Sidney High School.
40 Below Comedy Show, Double Barrel Saloon and Casino, Fairview, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Dog Jog, Spring Lake Park, Williston, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Paint N Sip Sangria, Winner’s Pub, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Membership Appreciation Barbecue, Sidney Chamber, 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Wild West Days Extreme Bull Riding, PRCA Extreme Bulls, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Stone Yellow in Watford City at Stonehome Brewing, show starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 presale and $40 at the gate. Ticket purchase includes entrance into brewfest/concert area. The event is 21 and over only.
Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk, Veterans Park, 9 a.m. — noon. Registration for the walk is now open at afsp.org/easternmt.
Rescued and Reclaimed, Richland County Fair & Rodeo Event Center, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Wild West Days Extreme Bull Riding, PRCA Extreme Bulls, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Glass fusion class, coral bowl, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
BBQ in the Badlands & Brewfest, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 1:30-7:30 p.m.
Raptor Run/Walk 5k & silent auction, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.