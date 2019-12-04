Wednesday, Dec. 4
Walk-in Wednesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a Grinch hand and footprint plate. Price depends on plate size: $35/xl plate, $25/large plate, and $15/small plate.
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Reynolds, 4:30-6 p.m.
Chicken dumpling soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Walk-in Thursday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a clay reindeer ornament. Cost is $15-$35, depending on the size.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special Pearl Harbor presentation.
MonDak Area Stockgrowers annual meeting, Sidney Country Club, 5:30 p.m. Social will begin at 5:30 pm with a meal and meeting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be $25 per person. Annual dues are $25. Please RSVP going to this event or by texting/calling Megan Albin at 406-480-0057.
Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Johnson Hardware and Lions Club members will be selling wreaths at Reynolds Market from 4:30-6 pm.
Friday, Dec. 6
Walk-in Friday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Come in any time with your little ones and create a vintage red truck and tree footprint plate, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. Cost is $15-35 depending upon plate size.
St. Matthew’s Craft Bazaar, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 4-8 p.m.
Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Johnson Hardware and Lions Club members will be selling wreaths at Reynolds Market from 4:30-6 pm.
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Dec. 7
St. Matthew’s Craft Bazaar, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Santa Fun Run, Sidney Run Club is teaming up with Reynolds Market and High Caliber Sports for another festive fun run during the annual Christmas celebration! There will be both a 5k course as well as a 1 mile route for families. Registration is $25 per event with proceeds going to Gifts from the Heart fundraiser event. To guarantee a T-shirt, preregister by Nov. 25. Registrations accepted until Dec. 6 too. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/MT/Sidney/SantaFunRun2016 or go to Reynolds Market Sidney Facebook page.
Third Annual Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, Lambert, hosted by Lambert Lion’s Den. Event begins with soup supper at the Lion’s Den at 5 p.m., along with a vendor show at Nortana Grain Company, Ugly Sweater Contest at CQ Bar and desserts at Fox Lake Senior Center.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Greater Sidney Area Community Choir concert, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
Sidney School Board meeting, 101 South Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, Reynolds, 10 a.m.
Corn chowder soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special guest: Sidney High School band.
Elf on the Shelf painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. In this ceramic painting class, participants will glaze their own Elf on the Shelf, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. $35/nonmember, $30/MDHC member.
MonDak Ag Research Summit, Richland County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center, Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney are partnering to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Event is free and open to the public.
Partnership for Promise meeting, Community Services Building, 10-11 a.m.
Smartphone class, Cellular Plus, Sidney, 5-7 p.m.
Richland Red Hatters Christmas lunch, Rodiron, 11:30 a.m. Please RSVP by Dec. 11 to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret at 488-4613.
Friday, Dec. 13
Ugly sweater party, Waterhole #3, Fairview, 9 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Jingle & Mingle Craft & Vendor Show, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Featuring over 30 crafters and vendors, as well as photos with Santa. Breakfast and lunch served.
Sunday, Dec. 15
MonDak Christmas celebration Danish heritage, MonDak Heritage Center, 1:30-3 p.m. Free to attend.
Monday, Dec. 16
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Sidney Moose Family Christmas Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Santa visits at 6:30 p.m. Lodge provides entree meal, members bring salad or dessert and food item/monetary donation for the food bank.
Cheeseburger soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, Sidney Chamber, 8-9 a.m.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Countdown at the Cattle-ac with Valley Cash, 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s.