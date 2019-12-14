Sunday, Dec. 15
MonDak Christmas celebration Danish heritage, MonDak Heritage Center, 1:30-3 p.m. Free to attend.
Montana Bare Cave one year anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, gazebo at city park in Alexander, North Dakota, 4 p.m., hosted by Alexander High School Robotics Team. Pictures, hot cocoa, hot apple cider, cookies and fun. There will be festive lights and music. Come on out and enjoy the evening with friends and family.
Christmas at the Confluence, Interpretive Center, Buford, North Dakota, 1-5 p.m. Music by Sunrise Brass Band, Jim and Cheryl Lingenfelter and more. Santa appears at 3 p.m., CST. Make-and-take crafts for all ages.
Sidney Moose Family Christmas Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Santa visits at 6:30 p.m. Lodge provides entree meal, members bring salad or dessert and food item/monetary donation for the food bank.
Monday, Dec. 16
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Live reindeer, Spring Lake, Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Excel classes, Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney Job Service present the Excel class for beginners from 1-3 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. There then will be instruction for more advanced participants starting at 7 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. Cost is $5 per participant.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Cheeseburger soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Miss Vickie Borg’s retirement party, Action Auto, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, Sidney Chamber, 8-9 a.m.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Third annual Jingle and Mingle, Rouge llc, 118 South Central Avenue, Sidney, 5-7 p.m. Grab your ugly sweater out of that closet, or holiday tote that is sitting in your mud room, and your holly jolly spirit. Prizes, gifts, wine pull and treats.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Annual Community Christmas Dinner, St. Matthew’s Parish, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Serving turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited. Free will offering. Call 433-2510 for delivery.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Countdown at the Cattle-ac with Valley Cash, 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s.
Northeast Montana Veterans Services Committee meeting, MSU Extension — Roosevelt County, Culbertson, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI), chili dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.