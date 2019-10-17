Sunday, Oct. 20
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Benefit spaghetti dinner for Blake (Betty) Thrams to assist with expenses, Moose Lodge, 5-6:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Masquerade Jewelry sale, CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary McCauley Room, Williston, 4-7 p.m. Proceeds go to the purchase of a bili light, used to treat newborn jaundice. Every item is priced $5.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Masquerade Jewelry sale, CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary McCauley Room, Williston, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Proceeds go to the purchase of a bili light, used to treat newborn jaundice. Every item is priced $5.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. at St. Matthew's Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Fall concert, grades six through 12, Fairview school, 7 p.m., south gym.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Khephla soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Pumpkin Craft Night, Meadowlark Public House, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Coffee for a Cause, The Rush, 5:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. For every customer, The Rush will donate $1 to the Cancer Coalition in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Shop for a Cause, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Merge Fashion + Lifestyle, Meraki Boutique, Thee Beautique and special extended hours at The Rush. Tickets are $20 and are available at Foundation for Community Care. Each Boutique will feature unique drinks and appetizers, as well as sales, specials and items for this special meeting. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Cancer Coalition.
Friday, Oct. 25
Women’s Health Screening, Sidney Health Center Clinic entrance, 2-4 p.m. Free clinical breast exam, blood pressure check, take home FIT kit, smoking cessation assistance, health information stations, door prizes and gift certificates.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trail of Treats, begins at IGA at 10 a.m., ends at noon. A costume contest will be at Reynolds Market at 12:30 p.m. Roundup hosts the Harvest Carnival from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on West Main Street between Central and 2nd Avenue SW.
Halloween costumer party, Waterhole, Fairview, judging at 11 p.m.
Children’s Carnival, lunch and costume contest, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. All children will receive Tommy Moose trick-or-treat Halloween bag. Costume judging at 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Christopher Bengochea performs opera, show tunes and crowd pleasers at Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. Adults $35, students $10. For ticket info, call Emmaus House at 406-488-6021 or St. Matthew’s Parish Center at 406-433-2510. Proceeds benefit Emmaus House and Vision of Hope Autism Scholarship Fund.
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Floating pumpkin patch, ARC, Williston, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Public Service Commission meeting, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, 11 a.m. Richland Economic Development Corp. is taking a bus if citizens would like to attend. Call 482-4679 to reserve a seat.
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Big Sky Women Sidney area meet up, Shoppes at Peifer’s General, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Chicken noodle soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Lutefisk Supper, Friod Lutheran Church, 309 Main Street, 4-7 p.m. Lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, leafs, buns and many Scandinavian goodies. Adults are $16, ages 6-12 are $10, pre-school and under eat free.
Wine and Food Festival, Richland County Fair and Rodeo Event Center, 7-10 p.m., hosted by Foundation for Community Care. Call 488-2273 or visit https://foundationforcommunitycare.kindful.com/?campaign=1036024.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Monday, Nov. 4
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Palmer amaranth workshop, MSU Extension Office, Sidney, 8:30 a.m. Contact 433-1206 or email timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Parenting classes, MSU/Richland County Extension office, 6-8 p.m. Free of charge. Class size is limited. RSVP by 12 p.m. on Nov. 1 by calling the office at 433-1206.
Friday, Nov. 8
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lighted ceramic cactus class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1-4 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large holiday-themed cactus. All ages welcome.
Holiday Bazaar, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Sidney, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Crafts, baked goods and gift baskets. Proceeds go to missions.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Savage Community Hall and Savage Sunrise Manor host a post-harvest community dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the community hall. Free will offering meal with roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and desserts. Musical entertainment by Redneck Country and the Sunrise Brass Band.
Eagle Foundation Turkey Bingo, Meadowlark Public House, 1-5 p.m.
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, 10 a.m., Reynolds Market.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m - 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Large vintage ceramic tree class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6-9 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large vintage tree. All ages welcome. Cost is $65/nonmember, $60/member.