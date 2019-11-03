Sunday, Nov. 3
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Sunrise Brass Concert, 2 p.m. MST, at the confluence.
Monday, Nov. 4
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., and burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Sidney Soccer Association seeking new board members. No soccer experience needed. Open positions include secretary, concession coordinator, director of soccer facilities, field marshall, referee coordinator, adult ref for travel. If interested, attend the open meeting at 5:30 p.m., Sidney Middle School, first floor, room 125. Use the Verizon side door. Questions, call Shawna Karst at 406-478-4013.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Palmer amaranth workshop, MSU Extension Office, Sidney, 8:30 a.m. Contact 433-1206 or email timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Parenting classes, MSU/Richland County Extension office, 6-8 p.m. Free of charge. Class size is limited. RSVP by 12 p.m. on Nov. 1 by calling the office at 433-1206.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Vegetable soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Richland Opportunities Inc. Open House to attract new employees, 3-7 p.m., West Side House at 1399 Fifth Street SW.
Friday, Nov. 8
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lighted ceramic cactus class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1-4 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large holiday-themed cactus. All ages welcome.
Holiday Bazaar, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Sidney, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Crafts, baked goods and gift baskets. Proceeds go to missions.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
German dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Savage Community Hall and Savage Sunrise Manor host a post-harvest community dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the community hall. Free will offering meal with roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and desserts. Musical entertainment by Redneck Country and the Sunrise Brass Band.
Eagle Foundation Turkey Bingo, Meadowlark Public House, 1-5 p.m.
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, 10 a.m., Reynolds Market.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., and burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Bean soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Large vintage ceramic tree class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6-9 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large vintage tree. All ages welcome. Cost is $65/nonmember, $60/member.
Friday, Nov. 15
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Meet and greet, 11 a.m., Sidney Moose Lodge. Learn about the Moose organization and local lodge/chapter. Lunch served, members and guests invited.
Ribeye steak and/or shrimp dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Small business fall showcase, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Over 30 vendors. Door prizes at every booth. Swag bags will be given to the first 20 who attend. Concessions served by M.O.P.S of Sidney.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Light the Bridge, Fairview Lift Bridge, 5 p.m. Hotdogs, chili and hot chocolate. Fireworks start at 7 p.m.
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Taco soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Survivor Day, Sidney Middle School, 2-5 p.m. Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.
Annual Christmas Cookie Walk, Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 8-10 a.m.
G’Nell Sundheim Medical Benefit Spaghetti Dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5-6:30 p.m. Public invited.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., and burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, Sidney, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Lower Yellowstone Chapter of ABATE kicks off its 25th annual Toy Drive. Sloppy Joes, chips, hot cocoa/cider and homemade baked goods during Parade of Lights in front of Johnson Hardware. Johnson Hardware will have a box in the store for drop off. If you donate a toy that day, you can have your meal for free.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Chili cook-off, sponsored by Reynolds Market and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Old fire hall (city hall). Prizes awarded. Sign up at Reynolds Market customer service desk or send a message to Reynolds Market-Sidney Facebook page.