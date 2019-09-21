Monday, Sept. 23
VFW Post 4099 will be visiting local businesses to sell poppies through Friday, Oct. 4.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Richland Red Hatters luncheon, 12 p.m., Lambert Senior Center. Pool rides and RSVP to Sylvia, 798-3882, or Margaret, 488-4613. Please RSVP by Sept. 18.
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.
Big Sky Women meet up, Shoppes at Peifer’s General, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Salad & Sandwich Luncheon, Peoples Congregational Church, 405 10th Avenue SW, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Free will offering, proceeds benefit the church endowment.
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Glass fusion class, coral bowl, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Ag in the Classroom, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. For second and third graders in Richland County. Kids will learn about how wheat gets from the field into a loaf of bread; where hamburger, cheese, and vegetables come from; how we get sugar out of beets and honey; and how to be safe around the farm and home.
Glass Fused Coral Bowl class, MonDak Heritage Center.
Friday, Sept. 27
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Senior commodities, Nutter Building, 9 a.m. — noon.
Saturday, Sept. 28
BBQ in the Badlands & Brewfest, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 1:30-7:30 p.m.
Raptor Run/Walk 5k & silent auction, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Hay Bale Decorating final setup deadline.
Junk in the Truck Vintage Market, Eastern Plains Event Center, Glendive, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Little Eagles Fall Basketball, West Side Gym, an opportunity to learn skills that will help young athletes grow as a basketball player. Skills will include shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, rebounding and team play. Kindergarten through second grade is 9-9:30 a.m. Third and fourth grade are from 9:30-10 a.m.
Live music, South 40, Sidney, 9 p.m. — 1:30 a.m. Bret Herron, Coleton McIntyre and Judd Burman performing.
Stockman’s Ball, Richey Fire Hall, 6-9 p.m. Pitchfork fondue style steak supper, $20 per person. Proceeds to aid Richey Historical Museum.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Rhythm and Ramble Quartet, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
Friday, Oct. 4
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ladies Day Out Fall Festival, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Craft and vendor show, 21 and over only.
Rob Quist Concert, 7 p.m., MonDak Heritage Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Open Studio Saturday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Monday, Oct. 7
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
American Legion meeting, Elks, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ceramic gnome painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Grand opening of Emersyn Lane, children’s boutique above Meraki, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Watercolor galaxy class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1 p.m.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop, $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Fifth annual Broncs in the Bakken, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
70s class lunch, Country Club, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.