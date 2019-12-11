Wednesday, Dec. 11
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, Reynolds, 10 a.m.
Corn chowder soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special guest: Sidney High School band.
Elf on the Shelf painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. In this ceramic painting class, participants will glaze their own Elf on the Shelf, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. $35/nonmember, $30/MDHC member.
MonDak Ag Research Summit, Richland County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center, Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney are partnering to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Event is free and open to the public.
Partnership for Promise meeting, Community Services Building, 10-11 a.m.
Smartphone class, Cellular Plus, Sidney, 5-7 p.m.
Richland Red Hatters Christmas lunch, Rodiron, 11:30 a.m. Please RSVP by Dec. 11 to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret at 488-4613.
Christmas Open House, Stockman Bank, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Enjoy homemade goodies, refreshments and holiday entertainment.
Pruning trees and shrubs workshop, Richland County Extension, Sidney, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Ugly sweater party, Waterhole #3, Fairview, 9 p.m.
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Gifts from the Heart donation drop-off, Masonic Lodge, 12-6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Jingle & Mingle Craft & Vendor Show, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Featuring over 30 crafters and vendors, as well as photos with Santa. Breakfast and lunch served.
Pet photos with Santa, Tractor Supply, Sidney, 10 a.m. All proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club, cost is $10 per print.
Gifts from the Heart shopping day, Masonic Lodge, 7 a.m. — 1 p.m. No children allowed.
Sunday, Dec. 15
MonDak Christmas celebration Danish heritage, MonDak Heritage Center, 1:30-3 p.m. Free to attend.
Monday, Dec. 16
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Live reindeer, Spring Lake, Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Excel classes, Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and the Sidney Job Service present the Excel class for beginners from 1-3 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. There then will be instruction for more advanced participants starting at 7 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. Cost is $5 per participant.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Sidney Moose Family Christmas Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Santa visits at 6:30 p.m. Lodge provides entree meal, members bring salad or dessert and food item/monetary donation for the food bank.
Cheeseburger soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, Sidney Chamber, 8-9 a.m.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Countdown at the Cattle-ac with Valley Cash, 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s.
Northeast Montana Veterans Services Committee meeting, MSU Extension — Roosevelt County, Culbertson, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI), chili dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.