Wednesday, Sept. 25
Salad & Sandwich Luncheon, Peoples Congregational Church, 405 10th Avenue SW, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Free will offering, proceeds benefit the church endowment.
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Glass fusion class, coral bowl, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Ag in the Classroom, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. For second and third graders in Richland County. Kids will learn about how wheat gets from the field into a loaf of bread; where hamburger, cheese, and vegetables come from; how we get sugar out of beets and honey; and how to be safe around the farm and home.
Friday, Sept. 27
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Senior commodities, Nutter Building, 9 a.m. — noon.
Saturday, Sept. 28
BBQ in the Badlands & Brewfest, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 1:30-7:30 p.m.
Raptor Run/Walk 5k & silent auction, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Hay Bale Decorating final setup deadline.
Junk in the Truck Vintage Market, Eastern Plains Event Center, Glendive, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Little Eagles Fall Basketball, West Side Gym, an opportunity to learn skills that will help young athletes grow as a basketball player. Skills will include shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, rebounding and team play. Kindergarten through second grade is 9-9:30 a.m. Third and fourth grade are from 9:30-10 a.m.
Live music, South 40, Sidney, 9 p.m. — 1:30 a.m. Bret Herron, Coleton McIntyre and Judd Burman performing.
Stockman’s Ball, Richey Fire Hall, 6-9 p.m. Pitchfork fondue style steak supper, $20 per person. Proceeds to aid Richey Historical Museum.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Rhythm and Ramble Quartet, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
Friday, Oct. 4
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ladies Day Out Fall Festival, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Craft and vendor show, 21 and over only.
Rob Quist Concert, 7 pm, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Open Studio Saturday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Monday, Oct. 7
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
American Legion meeting, Elks, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ceramic gnome painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Grand opening of Emersyn Lane, children’s boutique above Meraki, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Watercolor galaxy class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1 p.m.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Fifth annual Broncs in the Bakken, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
70s class lunch, Country Club, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.