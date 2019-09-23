Wednesday, Sept. 25

Salad & Sandwich Luncheon, Peoples Congregational Church, 405 10th Avenue SW, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Free will offering, proceeds benefit the church endowment.

StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Glass fusion class, coral bowl, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.

Ag in the Classroom, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. For second and third graders in Richland County. Kids will learn about how wheat gets from the field into a loaf of bread; where hamburger, cheese, and vegetables come from; how we get sugar out of beets and honey; and how to be safe around the farm and home.

Friday, Sept. 27

StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.

Senior commodities, Nutter Building, 9 a.m. — noon.

Saturday, Sept. 28

BBQ in the Badlands & Brewfest, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 1:30-7:30 p.m.

Raptor Run/Walk 5k & silent auction, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Hay Bale Decorating final setup deadline.

Junk in the Truck Vintage Market, Eastern Plains Event Center, Glendive, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Little Eagles Fall Basketball, West Side Gym, an opportunity to learn skills that will help young athletes grow as a basketball player. Skills will include shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, rebounding and team play. Kindergarten through second grade is 9-9:30 a.m. Third and fourth grade are from 9:30-10 a.m.

Live music, South 40, Sidney, 9 p.m. — 1:30 a.m. Bret Herron, Coleton McIntyre and Judd Burman performing.

Stockman’s Ball, Richey Fire Hall, 6-9 p.m. Pitchfork fondue style steak supper, $20 per person. Proceeds to aid Richey Historical Museum.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.

Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Rhythm and Ramble Quartet, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.

Friday, Oct. 4

StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.

Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Ladies Day Out Fall Festival, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Craft and vendor show, 21 and over only.

Rob Quist Concert, 7 pm, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Open Studio Saturday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.

Monday, Oct. 7

Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

American Legion meeting, Elks, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Ceramic gnome painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Grand opening of Emersyn Lane, children’s boutique above Meraki, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Watercolor galaxy class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1 p.m.

Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.

Fifth annual Broncs in the Bakken, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.

Friday, Oct. 18

Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.

70s class lunch, Country Club, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.

