Sunday, Oct. 6
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
American Legion meeting, Elks, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Tomato soup and dessert at Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ceramic gnome painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Tips training, Sidney Moose Lodge at 6 p.m. Cost is $10. If planning on attending, call 433-3017 and leave a message with your name.
Friday, Oct. 11
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Grand opening of Emersyn Lane, children’s boutique above Meraki, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Watercolor galaxy class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1 p.m.
MedSpa Fall Social, Meadowlark Public House upper room, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Dr. Shari Twigg, board certified in aesthetic medicine, will be discussing the benefits of micro-needling including live demonstrations. Stop by and enjoy a morning of exclusive offers on treatments, spectacular specials on skincare products, and a chance to win fabulous door prizes. Hot beverages, pastries and fresh fruit will be served.
Fifth annual Broncs in the Bakken, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, 4 p.m.
Williston Brewfest, Hedderich’s lot downtown Williston, 21 and over only, 3 p.m., $50 tickets.
Howl-o-Ween party, Mondak Animal Rescue, Williston, 12 — 4 p.m.
National Fossil Day, Makoshika State Park, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Chili Feed Fundraiser, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-7 p.m., public welcome. Proceeds go to Richland County Food Bank.
Community day of service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Members of the Sidney Ward invite the community to join with them in a Day of Service to the City of Sidney, followed by a soup potluck at the church. Bret and Lorraine Allen have been working with George Bieble and the Parks & Recreation board to come up with a list of various projects around the city that community residents can help with.
Sunday, Oct. 13
St. Matthew’s fall dinner, Parish Center, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. Cost is $12 per plate, children under 6 eat free.
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
VFW Auxiliary 4099 annual inspection meeting, noon, VFW. Potato soup will be provided after the meeting.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Chili and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Richland Red Hatters meet for lunch at the Elks Lodge, 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Oct. 14 to Sylvia at 798-3882 or Margaret at 488-4613.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
Candle dipping class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. Ages 8 and up recommended. Call 406-433-3500.
A-Haunting We Will Go, Sidney High School play, Oct. 4-6, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and students.
Friday, Oct. 18
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
70s class lunch, Country Club, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Cemetery Walk, Fort Buford, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join ghosts in the cemetery as they tell the stories of how they came to reside there.
Mexican dinner, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Masquerade Jewelry sale, CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary McCauley Room, Williston, 4-7 p.m. Proceeds go to the purchase of a bili light, used to treat newborn jaundice. Every item is priced $5.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Masquerade Jewelry sale, CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary McCauley Room, Williston, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Proceeds go to the purchase of a bili light, used to treat newborn jaundice. Every item is priced $5.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org. Give blood — Help save lives.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Khephla soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Women’s Health Screening, Sidney Health Center Clinic entrance, 2-4 p.m. Free clinical breast exam, blood pressure check, take home FIT kit, smoking cessation assistance, health information stations, door prizes and gift certificates.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trail of Treats, begins at IGA at 10 a.m., ends at noon. A costume contest will be at Reynolds Market at 12:30 p.m. Roundup hosts the Harvest Carnival from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. on West Main Street between Central and 2nd Avenue SW.
Halloween costumer party, Waterhole, Fairview, judging at 11 p.m.
Children’s Carnival, lunch and costume contest, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. All children will receive Tommy Moose trick-or-treat Halloween bag. Costume judging at 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Chicken noodle soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.