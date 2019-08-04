Monday, Aug. 5
Boys and Girls Club after school registration, 5:30 p.m., Lonsdale Center Clubhouse. These sign ups are for anyone that would like their children registered in the after school program ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Summer Art Camp, ages 2-4, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m, Tuesday through Friday. To sign up, stop by the heritage center or call 406-433-3500.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Opening day, Moe’s Smokin’ Grill, Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.
Roosevelt County Fair, Culbertson, Aug. 7 — 10.
Interagency meeting regarding floods, lowering flood risk, flood insurance and the National Flood Insurance Program, Fairview Senior Center, 6:30 p.m. Representatives from the Montana and North Dakota floodplain and emergency management programs are coordinating to provide information for property owners who have been affected by floods or are vulnerable to flooding. Tips will be provided for community officials and property owners about what resources are available to them to help lower their flood risk and assist in the long recovery road. Contact NFIP coordinators Traci Sears, 406-444-6654, or Dionne Haynes, 701-328-4961 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Sidney Young Professionals Back to School Bash, Pizza House, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Sixth Annual Sidney Summer Intensive, Cutting Edge Dance Studio, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. — Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. Open to all dancers. This is a once per year opportunity to take classes from three professionals from all of the country in one place. Email for more info: cuttingedgedancestudio@gmail.com.
Watford City Ribest featuring Joe Nichols. Event begins at 8 a.m. with a Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Check out watfordcityribfest.com for more information.
Chokecherry Festival, Williston. Chokecherry is an annual Williston festival celebrating our state fruit and the accomplishments of youth. Join for live music, delicious festival food, vendor booths, children’s activities and much more. Find more information on the Facebook page, @ChokecherryFestival.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Chokecherry Festival, Williston. Chokecherry is an annual Williston festival celebrating our state fruit and the accomplishments of youth. Join for live music, delicious festival food, vendor booths, children’s activities and much more. Find more information on the Facebook page, @ChokecherryFestival.
Monday, Aug. 12
JSEC (Job Service Employer Committee) will be offering a beginners and intermediate Excel Training. Beginners session is 8 a.m. — noon and intermediate from 1 – 5 p.m. Elaine Stedman is instructing. Each session will be four hours and people can attend one or both. The cost is $60 per session or $100 total if attending both sessions. Training will be held at Sidney High School Library Computer Lab. Space is limited to 20 participants per session Please contact Margie Peterson, Job Service at 406-433-1204, Margie.peterson@mt.gov; or Michelle Herres, State Farm at 406-488-2400, michele.herres.eu3u@statefarm.com to register or for any questions.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
First day of school, Savage.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Sidney Public Schools required workshop for substitute teachers, 3 p.m., high school library computer lab. Individuals not able to attend this training need to contact the administration office at 433-2366.
End of Summer Bash, Boys and Girls Club lawn, 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street SE, 5:30 — 10 p.m. Yard games, music and dunk tank start at 5:30 p.m., movie (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) starts at dusk. Snacks available to purchase. Hosted by Richland County Housing Authority.
Paint N Sip, Miss Penny’s Creations, Winner’s Pub, 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person.
Friday, Aug. 16
Woodstock Anniversary Party, South 40, 6 p.m. — 2 a.m. Live music before karaoke, photo opps, drink specials and hippie costume contest.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Rock What You Got women’s expo, Veterans Park, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Show support for local women entrepreneurs. Numerous vendors, entertainment on stage including a fashion show featuring local boutiques.
Fourth Annual Yellowstone River Poker Float by Waterhole #3, Fairview. Launch/registration at 9 — 10 a.m. at the state line, intersection of Country Road 131 and 356 south of Fairview and finish at Sundheim Park. Arrange own drop off/pick up. Card stops are along the way with 100 percent payout. Waterhole will provide food when the float is done. Must be 21 or over, entry fee is $20.
Fourth Annual Ridin 4 A Reason Poker Run, Burns Creek Inn Bar and Grill, Savage, 11 a.m.
Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting an annual 3-D archery shoot from 8 am-5 pm. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Lone Tree Archers Club of Sidney will be hosting their annual 3-D archery shoot from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. The event will feature 24 3-D animal targets set up on the archery range, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Sidney. You do not have to be a member of the club to participate in this 3-D shoot. Shooting fees are $15 for adults or $30 for a family. Lots of fun for all ages. Weather permitting. For more information, visit lonetreearchers.com or call Nancy at 406-488-5128.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
First day of school, Lambert.
Red Cross Blood Drive, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, Sidney, 12 — 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
First day of school, Sidney.
Friday, Aug. 23
70s class lunch, Sidney Country Club, 11:30 a.m., every third Friday of the month.