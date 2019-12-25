Wednesday, Dec. 25
Annual Community Christmas Dinner, St. Matthew’s Parish, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Serving turkey, ham and all the trimmings. Everyone is invited. Free will offering. Call 433-2510 for delivery.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Countdown at the Cattle-ac with Valley Cash, 9 p.m. — 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s.
Northeast Montana Veterans Services Committee meeting, MSU Extension — Roosevelt County, Culbertson, 1 p.m.
New Year’s Eve at South 40, call 433-4999 to make reservations. Delivery available from 11-6 p.m. only. Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. in the lounge. Champagne, hats and party favors for the countdown, complimentary sandwiches before you go home.
Friday, Jan. 3
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
RSVP for MSU Extension Richland county and Parenting Montana’s Active Parenting classes. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin who is a parenting expert. Active Parenting of Teens program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as what teens need to succeed, communication and cooperation, handling anger, courage and self-esteem, preventing risky behavior, and much more. Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office meeting room from 6-8 p.m. and are free of charge. Class size is limited, please RSVP by noon at 433-1206.
Monday, Jan. 6
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sidney City Council, 6:30 p.m., Sidney City Hall.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Chicken noodle soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Orders and payments due for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser. Call Mary Quiroz at 433-2510.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Partnership for Promise monthly meeting, 10 a.m., Community Services Building, Sidney.
Smartphone class, Cellular Plus, Sidney, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI), chili dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. — noon. Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Chili and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, 8 a.m., Sidney Chamber.
Friday, Jan. 17
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Meet and greet, 11 a.m. Members and public invited to learn more about the Moose organization. Lunch follows.
Sidney Moose Lodge ribeye and shrimp dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. — noon. Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture annual banquet, Richland County Fair Event Center, social begins at 6 p.m.
Sidney City Council, 6:30 p.m., Sidney City Hall.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Car seat safety class, CHI St. Alexius Health, 1301 15th Avenue West, Suite 210, Williston, 7-9 p.m. Cost is $20 per class. Please bring your car seat. Call 701-774-7009 for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Beef stew soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. — noon. Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Knoephla soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Sidney Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Pickup for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser, parish center, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.