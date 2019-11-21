Sunday, Nov. 24
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Community Thanksgiving service, Sidney Church of the Nazarene, 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Cards at Sidney Moose Lodge, 3:30 p.m., and burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Reynolds, 4:30-6 p.m.
Winter dance recital, Sidney High School, hosted by Cutting Edge Dance Studio, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day.
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, Sidney, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa, Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak, 201 Third Avenue SE, 8-10 a.m. The event will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, muffins, fruit, juice and coffee. Santa will be present for free pictures printed on site. Please start your day with Boys & Girls Club staff, volunteers and Santa himself. There will be a free will offering for breakfast; all proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak--Richland Unit.
Parade of Trees, Boys and Girls Club, 2-4 p.m. The Club is accepting donations of decorated holiday trees, wreaths or other decor for auction. If you would like to donate an item, please contact the Club at 406-433-6763 for further information. Trees and other items will be available for online viewing and online bidding on Monday, November 25. You can view the items and bid online by texting BGCTrees19 to 52182. The Boys & Girls Club Lonsdale Center, located at 201 Third Avenue SE, Sidney, will be open for live viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Online bidding of silent auction items will end at 3:30 p.m. The live auction of selected items will begin promptly at 3:30 in order to ensure plenty of time for attendees to participate and/or attend the Parade of Trees.
Lower Yellowstone Chapter of ABATE kicks off its 25th annual Toy Drive. Sloppy Joes, chips, hot cocoa/cider and homemade baked goods during Parade of Lights in front of Johnson Hardware. Johnson Hardware will have a box in the store for drop off. If you donate a toy that day, you can have your meal for free.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Chili cook-off, sponsored by Reynolds Market and Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Old fire hall (city hall). Prizes awarded. Sign up at Reynolds Market customer service desk or send a message to Reynolds Market-Sidney Facebook page.
Christmas Stroll bake sale, J’z Fashion, hosted by Out of the Darkness Community Walk, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Live music with Mick Klein, Cattle-ac, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Festival of Trees and Wreaths, Double Barrel Saloon, Fairview, 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Reynolds, 4:30-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Reynolds, 4:30-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Walk-in Wednesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a Grinch hand and footprint plate. Price depends on plate size: $35/xl plate, $25/large plate, and $15/small plate.
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Reynolds, 4:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Walk-in Thursday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. All ages welcome to create a clay reindeer ornament. Cost is $15-$35, depending on the size.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special Pearl Harbor presentation.
MonDak Area Stockgrowers annual meeting, Sidney Country Club, 5:30 p.m. Social will begin at 5:30 pm with a meal and meeting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be $25 per person. Annual dues are $25. Please RSVP going to this event or by texting/calling Megan Albin at 406-480-0057.
Friday, Dec. 6
Walk-in Friday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Come in any time with your little ones and create a vintage red truck and tree footprint plate, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. Cost is $15-35 depending upon plate size.
St. Matthew’s Craft Bazaar, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
St. Matthew’s Craft Bazaar, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Santa Fun Run, Sidney Run Club is teaming up with Reynolds Market and High Caliber Sports for another festive fun run during the annual Christmas celebration! There will be both a 5k course as well as a 1 mile route for families. Registration is $25 per event with proceeds going to Gifts from the Heart fundraiser event. To guarantee a T-shirt, preregister by Nov. 25. Registrations accepted until Dec. 6 too. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/MT/Sidney/SantaFunRun2016 or go to Reynolds Market Sidney Facebook page.
Monday, Dec. 9
Sidney School Board meeting, 101 South Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, Reynolds, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Special guest: Sidney High School band.
Elf on the Shelf painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. In this ceramic painting class, participants will glaze their own Elf on the Shelf, just in time for the holidays. All ages welcome. $35/nonmember, $30/MDHC member.
MonDak Ag Research Summit, Richland County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. North Dakota State University Williston Research Extension Center, Montana State University Eastern Agricultural Research Center and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney are partnering to showcase agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota. Event is free and open to the public.
Partnership for Promise meeting, Community Services Building, 10-11 a.m.
Smartphone class, Cellular Plus, Sidney, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Ugly sweater party, Waterhole #3, Fairview, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Jingle & Mingle Craft & Vendor Show, Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Featuring over 30 crafters and vendors, as well as photos with Santa. Breakfast and lunch served.
Sunday, Dec. 15
MonDak Christmas celebration Danish heritage, MonDak Heritage Center, 1:30-3 p.m. Free to attend.
Monday, Dec. 16
Sidney City Council, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Chamber Board of Directors meeting, Sidney Chamber, 8-9 a.m.
Kiwanis meeting, Elk’s meeting room, 12 p.m. Topic: Spiritual Aims.
Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Countdown at the Cattle-ac with Valley Cash, 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Theme is roaring 20s.