Sunday, Oct. 27
Breakfast at Sidney Moose Lodge, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Bingo at 1 p.m.
Christopher Bengochea performs opera, show tunes and crowd pleasers at Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. Adults $35, students $10. For ticket info, call Emmaus House at 406-488-6021 or St. Matthew’s Parish Center at 406-433-2510. Proceeds benefit Emmaus House and Vision of Hope Autism Scholarship Fund.
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Floating pumpkin patch, ARC, Williston, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Library will be closed.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Public Service Commission meeting, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, 11 a.m. Richland Economic Development Corp. is taking a bus if citizens would like to attend. Call 482-4679 to reserve a seat.
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Big Sky Women Sidney area meet up, Shoppes at Peifer’s General, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Montana Veterans Services Committee monthly meeting, MSU Extension — Roosevelt County, Culbertson, 1-2:30 p.m.
Library will be closed.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Chicken noodle soup and dessert, Sidney Moose Lodge, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.
Trick or Treat, Sidney Health Center Extended Care, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Lutefisk Supper, Friod Lutheran Church, 309 Main Street, 4-7 p.m. Lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, leafs, buns and many Scandinavian goodies. Adults are $16, ages 6-12 are $10, pre-school and under eat free.
Wine and Food Festival, Richland County Fair and Rodeo Event Center, 7-10 p.m., hosted by Foundation for Community Care. Call 488-2273 or visit https://foundationforcommunitycare.kindful.com/?campaign=1036024.
Northeast Montana Land and Mineral Owners Association annual meeting, Froid Community Center. Meal served at noon and meeting begins at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Sidney Area Community Choir practice, Church of Latter Day Saints, 2 p.m. Performance is Sunday, Dec. 8.
Monday, Nov. 4
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Toddler Tuesday, Monday Heritage Center, 12:30-2 p.m. Art program for kids ages 2-6, combined with story time. Cost is $50/child or $45 for members. Kids must be accompanied by adult or guardian. To register, call 433-3500. Space is limited.
Palmer amaranth workshop, MSU Extension Office, Sidney, 8:30 a.m. Contact 433-1206 or email timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Parenting classes, MSU/Richland County Extension office, 6-8 p.m. Free of charge. Class size is limited. RSVP by 12 p.m. on Nov. 1 by calling the office at 433-1206.
Friday, Nov. 8
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Lighted ceramic cactus class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1-4 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large holiday-themed cactus. All ages welcome.
Holiday Bazaar, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Sidney, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Crafts, baked goods and gift baskets. Proceeds go to missions.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Savage Community Hall and Savage Sunrise Manor host a post-harvest community dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the community hall. Free will offering meal with roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and desserts. Musical entertainment by Redneck Country and the Sunrise Brass Band.
Eagle Foundation Turkey Bingo, Meadowlark Public House, 1-5 p.m.
Richland County Nutrition Coalition meeting, 10 a.m., Reynolds Market.
Legendary Tattoo Expo, Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center, 11 a.m — 6 p.m. Three day weekend of live tattooing, piercing, competitions, specialty vendors and more.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Large vintage ceramic tree class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6-9 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large vintage tree. All ages welcome. Cost is $65/nonmember, $60/member.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Light the Bridge, Fairview Lift Bridge, 5 p.m. Hotdogs, chili and hot chocolate. Fireworks start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Survivor Day, Sidney Middle School, 2-5 p.m. Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.
Annual Christmas Cookie Walk, Lonsdale United Methodist Church, 8-10 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights, Sidney, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.