Sunday, Sept. 8
Breakfast at the Moose, 9 a.m. — noon.
Bingo at the Moose, 1 p.m.
Corn Hole Tournament & Bingo Bash, Dip-N-Twist, Richey, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Melissa Jeel-Hartmen, Psychic Medium, private readings, 9 a.m. — Sept. 11 at 5 p.m., Wingate by Wyndham in Sidney.
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, 2 p.m.
Kimberly Dudik candidate for attorney general will meet voters at Sunny’s from noon to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Sidney Jaycees meeting, VFW, 7-8 p.m.
Best of the Bakken 2019, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Williston Herald and City of Williston.
Montana Repertory Theatre presents “Love that Dog,” MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
Friday, Sept. 13
Eagle Foundation Homecoming Tailgate, 5:30 p.m., Sidney High School.
40 Below Comedy Show, Double Barrel Saloon and Casino, Fairview, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Dog Jog, Spring Lake Park, Williston, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Gleason Shootout, Sidney Country Club, breakfast begins at 7 a.m., first shotgun is at 8 a.m. Thirty-six hole, nine per format, four formats: best ball, scramble, scotch ball and chapman. Cost is $125 entry per player.
Sunday, Sept. 15
St. Michael’s Fall Dinner, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Savage, 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 16
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Paint N Sip Sangria, Winner’s Pub, 6 p.m.
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Membership Appreciation Barbecue, Sidney Chamber, 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Wild West Days Extreme Bull Riding, PRCA Extreme Bulls, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, 7 p.m.
Hay Bale Decorating signup deadline. Private Message Marci Lynn Sondeno or Amy Conlin to sign up or if you have any questions. If messaging is not your thing, call Libby at Reynolds Market — 406-433-2305 to sign up.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Stone Yellow in Watford City at Stonehome Brewing’s Punk Roktober, show starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 presale and $40 at the gate. Ticket purchase includes entrance into brewfest/concert area. The event is 21 and over only.
Punk Roktober 4.6-mile walk, Stonehome Brewing, Watford City, 9 a.m. The day will begin with the walk/run around Stonehome and onto a new running path with music along the way. The run is stroller and dog-friendly. Kids under 12 are free.
The cost of the run is $15 which includes the run, runners bib, runners goody bag, and post-run snacks. Packet pick up is Friday at Stonehome from 5 to 8 p.m. or Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Stonehome. The run beings at 9 a.m.
Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk, Veterans Park, 9 a.m. — noon. Registration for the walk is now open at afsp.org/easternmt.
Rescued and Reclaimed, Richland County Fair & Rodeo Event Center, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Wild West Days Extreme Bull Riding, PRCA Extreme Bulls, Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, 7 p.m.
Pet Adoption Event, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Williston, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m., hosted by Mondak Animal Rescue.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Richland Red Hatters luncheon, 12 p.m., Lambert Senior Center. Pool rides and RSVP to Sylvia, 798-3882, or
Margaret, 488-4613. Please RSVP by Sept. 18.
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Salad & Sandwich Luncheon, Peoples Congregational Church, 405 10th Avenue SW, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Free will offering, proceeds benefit the church endowment.
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Glass fusion class, coral bowl, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Saturday, Sept. 28
BBQ in the Badlands & Brewfest, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 1:30-7:30 p.m.
Raptor Run/Walk 5k & silent auction, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Glendive, 9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Hay Bale Decorating final setup deadline.
Junk in the Truck Vintage Market, Eastern Plains Event Center, Glendive, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Rhythm and Ramble Quartet, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
Friday, Oct. 4
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ladies Day Out Fall Festival, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Craft and vendor show, 21 and over only.
Monday, Oct. 7
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.