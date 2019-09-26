Monday, Sept. 30
Money 101, Sidney Country Club, 6 - 8 p.m. free educational opportunity for you to learn the principles of how money works for retirement, college funding and wealth building. Come enjoy a complimentary dinner and some surprising information about how to get ahead financially.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Toddler Tuesday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
Trivia Tuesdays, Meadowlark Public House, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Rhythm and Ramble Quartet, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
Richland County Health Department flu shot clinic, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
StrongPeople class, Commission on Aging (old armory building), 2190 West Holly Street, Sidney. 12-1 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. To learn more about the program, or get information on how to register, contact the MSU/Richland County Extension Office at 433-1206.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ladies Day Out Fall Festival, Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Craft and vendor show, 21 and over only.
Rob Quist Concert, MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Open Studio Saturday, MonDak Heritage Center, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Getcher Face On, Sidney Mercantile, 214 South Central Avenue, 3 p.m., $10 per face. Lessons on face painting.
Monday, Oct. 7
Sidney City Council regular meeting, city hall, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
American Legion meeting, Elks, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ceramic gnome painting class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Grand opening of Emersyn Lane, children’s boutique above Meraki, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Watercolor galaxy class, MonDak Heritage Center, 1 p.m.
MedSpa Fall Social, Meadowlark Public House upper room, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dr. Shari Twigg, board certified in aesthetic medicine, will be discussing the benefits of micro-needling including live demonstrations. Stop by and enjoy a morning of exclusive offers on treatments, spectacular specials on skincare products, and a chance to win fabulous door prizes. Hot beverages, pastries and fresh fruit will be served.
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Fifth annual Broncs in the Bakken, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, 4 p.m.
Williston Brewfest, Hedderich’s lot downtown Williston, 21 and over only, 3 p.m., $50 tickets.
Howl-o-Ween party, Mondak Animal Rescue, Williston, 12 - 4 p.m.
National Fossil Day, Makoshika State Park, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ken Duvall hosts training for mental health services and referrals, and building community partnerships from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW in Sidney. RSVP at https://cctpatvfwsidneymtoct19.eventbrite.com.
Candle dipping class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6 p.m. Ages 8 and up recommended. Call 406-433-3500.
Friday, Oct. 18
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
70s class lunch, Country Club, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Dark Acres Haunted House, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trail of Treats, begins at IGA at 10 a.m., ends at noon. A costume contest will be at Reynolds Market at 12:30 p.m. Roundup hosts the Harvest Carnival from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on West Main Street between Central and 2nd Avenue SW.
Halloween costumer party, Waterhole, Fairview, judging at 11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.