Dawson Community College Art Show, through Nov. 14, The MonDak Heritage Center features several mediums including drawing, painting, illustration and more. Free.
Williston Area Visual Artists, through Nov. 14 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring paintings, mixed media, and the Famous Artist Challenge. Free.
Lower Yellowstone Irrigation project Pop-up, through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Sidney Moose Lodge breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and bingo 1 p.m. at the lodge, 101 Third St. SE.
Monday, Oct. 26
Snacks and Chats, teen anxiety/depression support group meets second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Pella Lutheran Church, 418 WW. Main, Sidney. Use the east door. For questions, call 406-433-3350.
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. at the lodge, 101 Third St. SE. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the lodge, 101 Third St. SE. Members and qualified guests.
Wednesday Oct. 28
Women of the Moose Bean and Ham soup dinner, serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, Oct. 30
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Saving the Montana Centennial Valley at 6 p.m. online at www.montana.edu/wonderlust/. Speaker Bill West will share experiences from a 30-year career managing national wildlife refuges in Montana. Free. Sponsors: Humanities Montana, National Endowment for the Humanities.
Friday, Nov. 6
Deadline for entries in the 30th annual Miniature Art Show at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, . Entry fee is $10 for the first piece, $8 for each piece thereafter. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 for details or visit online at mondakheritagecenter.org.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Sunrise Clinic Chili dinner fundraiser, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge, 101 Third St. SE. Free will donation to benefit Sunrise Clinic. Public welcome.
Monday, Nov. 9
John Deere Ag Expo for Montana FFA, through Nov. 14, will feature multiple online competitions concurrent with 14 in-person events on Nov. 13 & 14. Learn more about participating in this year’s event at montanaffa.org, or email Paytyn Wilson at paytnw@montanaffa.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Red Hatter lunch, 11:30 at Moose Lodge. RSVP by Nov. 9 to Sylvia 406-798-3882 or Margaret 406-488-4613.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Statewide middle school math competition online at 4:30 p.m. for a chance to win $100 and $75 gift cards. Optional workshop to prepare Oct. 31. Deadline to register Nov. 7. Visit https://bit.ly/3jjk3Gh for details.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Rorik Robin Boll Benefit, chili feed starts at 4 p.m., silent auction 4 to 7 p.m., live auction at 7 p.m. To donate, have items at the Double Barrel in Fairview by Wednesday, Nov. 11. For questions, call Michelle Hernandez, 406-480-0332, Katy Hurley 406-480-9235 or Mel Hurley 406-480-0184.
Monday, Nov. 16
SafetyFestMT virtual training with more than 50 topics to choose from including Ag Safety, COVID0-19 workplace, OSHA Fall Hazard awareness, winter driving and more. Free. Register online at https://bit.ly/3knMcgR. Questions? Email: ckylerwest@mt.gov.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Walk-In Week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day November 17 to 20 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, . Make a holiday plate for $30 or an elf handprint for $20. Contact 406-433-3500 to reserve a time.
When the West was Won, opening at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring mixed media and paintings of the American West.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Miniatures Art Show, opening 8 a.m. at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, through Jan. 16, featuring tiny treasures created by artists from around the world. Free.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.