Saturday, August 22
“Montana is Not For Sale Tour” with Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, candidate for Governor and Casey Schreiner, candidate for Lt. Governor, socially-distanced meet & greet at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on S Central Ave. in Sidney.
Genealogy 101 at the MonDak Heritage Center in Sidney from 1–4 p.m. Free introductory class on family genealogy. Open to the public, but space is limited. At this time masks are required to attend. Call and reserve your spot today. MonDak: 406-433-3500.
Sidney Moose Lodge, “Back-to-School” egg hunt, 10 a.m. at Moose Park.
Farmer’s Market. Operating on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot east of the Richland County Library. Contact: 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Sunday, August 23
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Sunday at 3 p.m. and every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594.
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon.
Monday, August 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, August 25
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594.
Friday, August 28
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, August 29
Benefit for Angie Hopes, breast cancer patient and Fairview High School teacher: 416 Ellery Ave., Fairview. Burgers and brats by Cornholio and Silent auction, 5–7 p.m. Live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. Contact: Shawna Karst 406-478-4013
Sidney Moose Lodge, Child ID event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.
Open Studio Saturdays! The MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must make an appointment because participation is limited to 7 people maximum at all times. To make an appointment or for more information, call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.
Farmer’s Market. Operating on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot east of the Richland County Library. Contact: 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Sunday, August 30
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon.
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Sunday at 3 p.m. and every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594.
Sidney Moose Lodge, Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, August 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 5
Open Studio Saturdays! The MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must make an appointment because participation is limited to 7 people maximum at all times. To make an appointment or for more information, call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.
Sunrise Festival Cancelled. The 2020 Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Sunrise Festival has been cancelled. “With the increase of virus cases and more restrictions announced in Montana, it has been decided to cancel this year’s Sunrise Festival of the Arts,” a Sidney Chamber press release stated. “We look forward to making the Sunrise Festival of the Arts better than ever in 2021.”