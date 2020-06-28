Sunday, July 5
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594
Monday, July 6
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Tuesday, July 7
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594.
Saturday, July 11
30th Annual Sunrise Festival of the Arts, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sidney at Veterans Memorial Park. The festival connects local and regional artists, craftspeople and authors with shoppers and enthusiasts.
The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Sunrise Festival Committee plans and executes a full day of shopping, demonstrations, live entertainment, kids’ activities and food options. Purchase a Sunrise Festival button and redeem discounts offered by local merchants and enter to win prizes, including the annual grand prize: artwork from featured artist of the year Fink Furniture. Presenting sponsor is Dasinger Oil Properties.
Sunday, July 12
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594
Monday, July 13
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Tuesday, July 14
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594.
Sunday, July 19
Fairview High School will have its commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.
Sidney Trap Club Open Shooting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Sunday at 3 p.m., 12598 Hwy 16N, Sidney, Mont. Call Leann: (406) 480-5594.
Friday, July 24
Sidney Church of Christ Youth Rally Day 1. Three great days with Jesus! 5 to 7 p.m. Nike/victory theme. Hot dogs and chips follow fellowship. 905 4th St. SW, Sidney. Contact: Charles Anthony at 903-513-5299.
Saturday, July 25
Sidney Church of Christ Youth Rally Day 2. Speaker: Ivy Conner. Study the entire Book of Revelation.
Breaks, lunch and study materials provided: 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. 905 4th St. SW, Sidney. Contact: Charles Anthony at 903-513-5299.
Sunday, July 26
Sidney Church of Christ Adult bible class: “Five Ways to Win Over Worry” with Ivy Conner at 10 a.m. Service starts at 11 a.m.
Fellowship dinner from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Special service from 1:30 to 4 p.m. 905 4th St. SW, Sidney. Contact: Charles Anthony at 903-513-5299.