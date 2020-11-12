Dawson Community College Art Show, now through Nov. 14, The MonDak Heritage Center features several mediums including drawing, painting, illustration and more. Free.
4H Beef and Cheese fundraiser, now through Nov. 13. Contact a Richland county 4H member or the Extension Office at 406-433-1206 to place an order or find out how to place an online order. Deliveries will be made in early December.
Williston Area Visual Artists, now through Nov. 14 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring paintings, mixed media, and the Famous Artist Challenge. Free.
Lower Yellowstone Irrigation project Pop-up, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring images and records from the MDHC collection that tell the history of the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project. Free.
Life through a Lens, now through Jan. 2 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring the photography and travels of Ruth Kendig. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Sunday, Nov. 15
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo at 1 p.m.
Turkey BINGO, 1 p.m. at the Meadowlark Public House. Join the Eagle Foundation for an afternoon of Turkey BINGO. All proceeds go to the Eagle Foundation to provide classroom grants for Sidney Public Schools.
Monday, Nov. 16
SafetyFestMT virtual training with more than 50 topics to choose from including Ag Safety, COVID0-19 workplace, OSHA Fall Hazard awareness, winter driving and more. Free. Register online at https://bit.ly/3knMcgR. Questions? Email: ckylerwest@mt.gov.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m. and burgers from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Free training webinar, paid time off for workers with COVID-19 under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, 10:30 a.m. MT, online at https://dolwhd.cosocloud.com/trainingnov17/, using conference code 888 713 9262 and participant code 7879438.
Walk-In Week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Nov. 17 to 20 at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, . Make a holiday plate for $30 or an elf handprint for $20. Contact 406-433-3500 to reserve a time.
When the West was Won, opening at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, featuring mixed media and paintings of the American West.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Miniatures Art Show, opening 10 a.m. at The MonDak Heritage Center, 120 Third Ave. SE, through Jan. 16, featuring tiny treasures created by artists from around the world. Free.
Sidney Health Center annual meeting, 6 p.m. Event Center, 2118 W. Holly St., Sidney, open to the public.
Pesticide Safety, free webinar noon to 6 p.m. for continuing education requirements of pesticide licenses. Register at https://bit.ly/3exaEdB.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Free social media marketing class, Sell Online with E-Commerce Tools, from 3 to 4 p.m., offered by the Small Business Development Center. Details and registration online at https://bit.ly/35loRHk.
Friday, Nov. 20
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Montana Motor Vehicle Division will close Friday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 27 for a system upgrade. They will reopen Monday, Nov. 30. For more information, or to schedule appointments, visit dojmt.gov/driving or call customer care at 1-866-450-8034.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Sunrise City Fall Showcase 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center
Sunday, Nov. 22
Free Thanksgiving Meal Noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Sidney Church of Christ Dine in or Take out - 905 Fourth St. S.W. 480-5321, Preacher - Charles Anthony
Monday, Nov. 23
Sidney Lions Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths go on sale. Contact any Sidney Lions Club member, visit them at Reynold’s Market, or contact Ray Carlson 406-489-0944.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, Nov. 27
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Monday, Nov. 30
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana general meeting 6:30 p.m at the VFW
Sunday, Dec. 13
Moose Christmas dinner, 5:30 p.m., all members and family invited. Moose Lodge provides entree, members bring a salad or dessert, and an item for the Richland County Food Bank. Santa Claus is planning to visit at 6:30 .m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Sidney Lion Club, general meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Malt barley webinar, 10 a.m. at Mountain States Crop Education Association website, mountainstateag.org. Variety of topics, including irrigation management and a market update by National Beer Wholesaler’s chief economist Lester Jones. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Thursday, Jan 14
Sugarbeet webinar, 10 a.m. at mountainstateag.org. Topics include sustainability, and an industry update from Scott Herndon, VP and general counsel for American Sugarbeet Growers Association. In-person symposium for 2020 has been cancelled.
Wednesday, Jun 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, Jun 9 - 11 Richland Economic Development