At the MonDakLook for artifacts and a slideshow highlighting the history of Sidney Sugars just inside the front doors in the lobby area. The exhibit will be on display through May 29.
A Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical photographs and information about schools in and around Richland County. The images and stories come from the MDHC collections.
Summer Art Camps will also begin in June. Call for details.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, May 26The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled 10 a.m. Cheri Reed-Anderson and Jeanne Stone-Shedden from Montana Vocational Rehabilitation will be presenting “Windmills: Reasonable Accommodation”. Windmills is an attitudinal training that assists those with and without disabilities to better understand the culture of disability in the workplace. It is best described as an employer-employee training tool designed to change attitudinal barriers and create a new perspective on the unique abilities of individuals. The webinar will acquaint employers with the creative process in identifying possible reasonable accommodations and provide information on the interactive communication process to develop accommodations. Employers will learn about the wide range of disabilities that might require reasonable accommodations as well as the definition of reasonable accommodation. Registration is required and can be completed at https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oRzdXnLvQAyaUJkwjldXXg
Friday, May 28Where? Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 29The Sidney Police Department and assisting law enforcement agencies are asking the public to come out and line the sidewalks and cheer on the runners for the annual Special Olympics Torch Run. The run is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering will start with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Connie Gjermundson from Taylor, North Dakota as emcee.
Sunday, May 30The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering continues with a Cowboy Gospel Singing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and a program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Bob Petermann from Wixaux, Montana as emcee.
Monday, May 31A Memorial Day service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Food and coffee will be available at that time. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony. Music will be provided by Men of Faith. Flowers may be put on the graves beginning May 28. All flowers and decorations must be removed by June 9.
Friday, June 4The Annual Rockin Your Heart Weekend begins with team roping. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, June 5Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend continues with a 5K/10K Beef Run at 8 a.m. followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. The event concludes with the Annual Cattleman’s Ball beginning at 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 6The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for ages 3-years-old through sixth grade. This year’s theme is SonQuest Rainforest. The church is located at 211 East Holly in Sidney. Everyone is welcome. There is a suggested donation of $30/child. Register online at svlcsidney.org or pick up a registration form at the church office. For more information call 406-433-7479.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, June 8Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunrise Festival of the Arts — Downtown Sidney
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held noon — 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 7th Street SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Face masks are required. The Red Cross is currently testing all blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Vision of Hope Autism Ministries of Emmaus House will be holding their annual 5K walk/run for autism awareness. This year‘s event will be held on June 19, 2021. The race begins at 8 AM at Peterson Park, behind The Lodge, in Sidney, MT. As always you can participate in the run from wherever you are. Register at www.emmaushouse.co or call 406-480-0669. T-shirts are included with registration.
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a 77th birthday celebration and the WOTM will hold a 76th birthday celebration. The event will feature a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Legacy of Moose, awards and longevity pins to follow.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a Father’s Day breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon. Dads eat free.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9-1-1 Hero Run. Watch for posters. Or follow on FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.