Wednesday, October 7
Women of the Moose (WOTM) Potato Soup & Fry Bread. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, October 9
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, October 10
SunriseCity Spooktacular Showcase, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center in Sidney. Come dressed in your Halloween costume and trick or treat with us.
Sidney Kiwanis apples and pears fruit pick-up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Johnson’s warehouse, one block north of Action Auto.
Sunday, October 11
Sidney Moose Lodge Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon
Sidney Kiwanis apples and pears fruit pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Johnson’s warehouse, one block north of Action Auto.
Sidney Moose Lodge Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, October 12
Support groups (held at Pella Lutheran Church, but are not church affiliated). Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group meets the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Pella Church basement. Please use the east door. Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W Main, Sidney; 406-433-3350
Sidney Moose Lodge Cards, 3:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, October 13
Parenting Classes is a program created by parenting expert Dr. Michael Popkin. The six-session class is designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, and how to defuse power struggles. Classes start Oct. 13, 2020 at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office from 6–8 p.m. Classes are free but size is limited; RSVP by noon, October 9. Call: MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.
Wednesday, October 14
Women of the Moose (WOTM) Tomato Soup. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, October 16
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Monday, October 19
Support groups (held at Pella Lutheran Church, but are not church affiliated). Anxiety/Depression Adult Peer to Peer support group meets the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Pella. Please use the east door. Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W Main, Sidney; 406.433.3350
Sidney Moose Lodge Cards, 3:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, October 21
Women of the Moose (WOTM) Chicken Noodle Soup. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Thursday, October 22
Red Hatter lunch @SCC at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by October 20: Sylvia, 798-3882; or Marg, 488-4613.
Friday, October 23
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, October 24
Sidney Moose Lodge German Dinner, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sunday, October 25
Sidney Moose Lodge Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon
Sidney Moose Lodge Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, October 26
Support groups (held at Pella Lutheran Church, but are not church affiliated). Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group meets the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Pella Church basement. Please use the east door. Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W Main, Sidney; 406.433.3350
Sidney Moose Lodge Cards, 3:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Wednesday, October 28
Women of the Moose (WOTM) Bean & Ham Soup. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, October 30
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, October 31
Sidney Moose Lodge Children’s Halloween Carnival and Lunch, 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 7
“Sunrise Clinic Fundraiser” Chili Dinner 5:30–7 p.m. ALL proceeds go to “Sunrise Clinic.” Open to the public.