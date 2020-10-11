Tuesday, October 13
Richland County Pachyderm Club will meet at noon at the Sidney Country Club.
Montana Public Service Commission listening session (via Zoom) on NorthWestern Energy’s proposal to acquire additional ownership of Colstrip Unit 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. By audio-only conference (Zoom), which will be streamed live on the Commission’s website: http://psc.mt.gov/livestream.
Parenting Classes is a program created by parenting expert Dr. Michael Popkin. The six-session class is designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, and how to defuse power struggles. Classes start Oct. 13, 2020 at the MSU/Richland County Extension Office from 6–8 p.m. Classes are free but size is limited; RSVP by noon, October 9. Call: MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.
Wednesday, October 14Women of the Moose (WOTM) Tomato Soup. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, October 16
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Monday, October 19
Support groups (held at Pella Lutheran Church, but are not church affiliated). Anxiety/Depression Adult Peer to Peer support group meets the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Pella. Please use the east door. Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W Main, Sidney; 406-433-3350
Sidney Moose Lodge Cards, 3:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, October 20
Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767, or visit redcrossblood.org. Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your appointment. Face masks are required.
Wednesday, October 21Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale will be held in the McCauley Room at the hospital located at CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary, 1301 15th Ave. West, Williston, ND 58801, 4 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go toward the purchase of state-of-the-art disinfection equipment. Every item is priced at $5. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Masks will be required. Contact: marilynmcginley@catholichealth.net; 701-774-7445
Women of the Moose (WOTM) Chicken Noodle Soup. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Montana State University student chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America virtual event in honor of United Nations Day, from 6 to 7 p.m. The event, featuring guest speakers, will be held virtually through Zoom as well as livestreamed on the UNA-USA at MSU Facebook page. Registration is required. Visit https://www.facebook.com/unausamontanastate or email unausamontanastate@gmail.com or club adviser Janelle Rasmussen at jrasmussen@montana.edu.
Thursday, October 22
Red Hatter lunch @SCC at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by October 20: Sylvia, 798-3882; or Marg, 488-4613.
Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories Sale will be held in the McCauley Room at the hospital located at CHI St. Alexius Health Auxiliary, 1301 15th Ave. West, Williston, ND 58801, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds go toward the purchase of state-of-the-art disinfection equipment. Every item is priced at $5. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Masks will be required. Contact: marilynmcginley@catholichealth.net; 701-774-7445
Friday, October 23
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, October 24
Sidney Moose Lodge German Dinner, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sunday, October 25
Sidney Moose Lodge Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon
Sidney Moose Lodge Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, October 26
Support groups (held at Pella Lutheran Church, but are not church affiliated). Snacks and Chats, Teen Anxiety/Depression group meets the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Pella Church basement. Please use the east door. Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W Main, Sidney; 406-433-3350.
Sidney Moose Lodge Cards, 3:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, October 27
Wednesday, October 28 Women of the Moose (WOTM) Bean & Ham Soup. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, October 30
Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, November 7“Sunrise Clinic Fundraiser” Chili Dinner 5:30–7 p.m. ALL proceeds go to “Sunrise Clinic.” Open to the public.