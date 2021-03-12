At the MonDakThe 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools. Come and enjoy the work of the area’s talented youth and vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division.
Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is FREE. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, March 14Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 15NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Building Courage and Self Esteem. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 16
Youth Art Show opens at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE. Among the center’s most popular shows, featuring work from local and regional middle and high school students.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE in Sidney. For appointments, call Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Face masks are required. Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Richland Red Hatters on March 18th, meet for lunch at the Rod Iron at 11:30a. RSVP March 16th to Sylvia 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613
Thursday, March 18Social Media 1010 by Girl Geek Communications in conjunction with Miles City SBDC, free workshop at noon. Online at https://tinyurl.com/yd8mzqef.
Active Parenting Class, six-session virtual program begins 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Cost, $15 with scholarships available. Registrants will receive a hardcopy of the book prior to class. To register, contact Lori Mayr, 406-994-6969. The Active Parenting program was created by Dr. Michael Popkin to help parents better understand and manage their child’s teenage years.
Friday, March 192021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Saturday, March 20Sidney Moose Lodge, Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. The public is invited to learn more about the Moose Lodge. Ribeye steak and/or shrimp dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., for members and qualified guests. RSVP by March 16 by calling the lodge at 406- 433-3017.
Sunday, March 21Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 22Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Understanding and Redirecting Misbehavior. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Thursday, March 25Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Topics TBD.
Friday, March 262021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Saturday, March 27Dick Davidson Medical Benefit Fundraiser, 5:00pm at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Live & Silent Auction, Free Will Supper; all proceeds to help offset medical expenses. Call Travis Morrill 406-480-9514, Sheila Marker 406-480-3442 or find us on Facebook!
Monday, March 29NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Active Parenting for School Success. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Monday, Apr. 12Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, Apr. 26Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Saturday, May 1
Sunrise Women’s Clinic Walk, begins at Central Park.
Saturday, May 23Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — Bike Blessing, weather permitting. Follow on FB @lonetreeabate
Wednesday, June 9Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.