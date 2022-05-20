Ongoing
Sidney, Montana High School Class of 1972, your photos are wanted now for the 50th class reunion, which is set for Aug. 5 and 6 at the Sidney Country Club. Send your photos to Sidney72Reunion@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 515-287-1549. Include name, email, phone, and mailing address with your photos.
Northern Pulse Growers Association’s spring membership drive is underway. The organization represents both Montana and North Dakota pulse producers. Visit online at https://northernpulse.com/npga/join.
Sunday, May 22
Historical Games, 2 to 4:30 p.m at Fort Buford barracks. Participate in games that may have been played at the fort long ago, such as cribbage, cards, and checkers. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034
Monday, May 23
Cards, 3:30 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge. Burgers and/or hot dogs, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For members and qualified guests.
We the People, Community of Conversations to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitutional Convention. Free Zoom meeting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, visit leadershipmontana.org/happenings/#events.
Tuesday, May 24
Moose supper, 5 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge. Officers meet at 5:30 p.m. followed by general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support group, 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Midrivers 69th annual Membership Meeting, 11 a.m. at Garfield County High School in Jordan, Montana.
Thursday, May 26
Richland County Candidates Forum, 6 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Sponsored by Richland County Farm Bureau.
Saturday, May 28
Flag Raising Ceremony, noon at Fort Buford in front of the Field Officer Quarters. The event marks the opening of the Fort for the summer season. The fort will be open from then on seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST through Labor Day weekend. Entrance fee is $5 for adults, $2.50 for children age 6 to 15, and free for children age 5 or less. Fees support exhibits in the Field Officer Quarters and a tour through reconstructed living history.
Confluence opens for summer hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. For more information, contact Joe Garcia or Yvette Bachmeier at 701.572.9034.
May 30
Memorial Day
Thursday, June 2
Art & Wine Walk in Williston
Friday-Saturday, June 3-4
The 2022 Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend sponsored by the MonDak Area Stockgrower’s Association will feature the Run for the Brand 5K/10K, Team Penning and the 10th Annual Cattleman’s Ball. The event is held at the Richland County Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Saturday, June 4
Murder of the High Wizard, murder-mystery dinner theater, 6 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge to benefit Eastern Montana Out of Darkness Walk. Limited seating. Reserve your tickets early at afsp.org/EasternMT.
Monday, June 6
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
June 10
Hot Rods & Harleys, Cruising Main from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a free movie at Richland County Fairgrounds. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and the whole family.
June 11
Hot Rods & Harleys, free Car & Bike Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. followed by a street dance at 7 p.m. for $10 per person. Live performances include hometown favorite Judd Burman, country rock band 8-Bar Pony, and 80s tribute band Metal Steel.
Tuesday, June 14
The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
June 17
Healthy Kids Expo, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richland County Event Center. Free event for the public. Sponsors are being sought at this time. Contact Madina Sult at madina@sidneyherald.com.
June 18
Sunrise Festival, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown Sidney with featured artists Hillesland Barn Quilts & More.
Monday, June 20
Adult Anxiety/Depression Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
Wednesday, June 22
NDPC Summer Social, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Harold Schafer Heritage Center in Medora, located at 335 Fourth St. Free event for NDPC members and their employees, No registration required.
Tuesday, June 28
Teen “Snacks and Chats” Support Group meets at 7 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church.
July 4
Fourth of July holiday
July 9
Fort Buford annual 6th Infantry Encampment
Tuesday, July 12
The Richland County Pachyderm Club holds a monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month over the noon hour at the Sidney Country Club.
July 14
Williston Basin Chapter of API Golf Tournament
July 15
Lewis and Clark State Park Christmas in July
July 16
Upper Missouri Valley Fair Food Festival
Tuesday, July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Thursday, July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Friday, Aug. 5
Chokecherry Festival begins, celebrating the creativity of youth at Harmon Park in Williston.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Indian Arts Festival through Aug. 7 at Fort Union.
Friday, August 19
An apiary adult field trip is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Fairview. See what the buzz about bees is all about on a trip to Fairview Honey. Adults only.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Fort Union Living History Weekend through Sept. 4. Includes Last Bell tour.
Monday, Sept. 5
Fort Buford’s Flag Lowering Ceremony at noon marks the end of the season.
Tuesday, September 20
NDPC annual meeting at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.
October 22
10th annual Bras for a Cause auction in Williston.
December 19
Deadline to apply for Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans, available to small businesses in Montana counties devastated by drought.