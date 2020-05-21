Sunday, May 24
Sidney High School will hold its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on Swanson field.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day Program: Posting of flags spearheaded by Sidney Lions: 7 a.m. Flag Pickup at Central Park: 10 a.m. Parade of Flags of Honor: 11 a.m. Music; Master of Ceremonies: Gene Ronningen; “Star Spangled Banner”: All. Invocation: Eric Rydbom, Ret. LTC, LPA. Flag Folding: Girl Scouts. Guest Speaker: Dwight Linde. Presentation of Gift to Speaker: Bill Henderson. Tribute to Departed Comrades: VFW Post & Auxiliary. Taps: Charlotte Hafer, Dawn Hammerly. Benediction: Eric Rydbom, Ret. LTC, LPA.
Tuesday, May 26
Sidney-Richland County Library begins curbside contact-free service for people to reserve and pick up books, movies and more while practicing social distancing. Call 433-1917, or email: sidneyupublib@richland.org.
Friday, May 29
Family Supper 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members & qualified guests
Saturday, May 30
Cleaning Party to get ready for rummage sale and painting beginning at 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Lunch provided at Moose Lodge.
Sunday, May 31
Breakfast 9 a.m.- noon at Moose Lodge.
Monday, June 1
Register to become a lifeguard at the Sidney Svarre Pool. To Register or for questions email Poolmanager@cityofsidneymt.com. Signees must be 15 years or older by the completion of the course. Registering ends on Thursday, June 3.
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
There will be free online blood pressure management workshops beginning Monday, June 1-June 17. The services will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information on the video workshops and to register, contact Ashley at 406-433-2207 or at Avandebossche@Richland.org.
Thursday, June 4
To become a water safety instructor at the Sidney Svarre Pool, register or if you have questions, email Poolmanager@cityofsidneymt.com. Must be 16 years or older by the completion of the course. Registering goes until Sunday, June 7.
Tuesday, June 9
American Legion Post 12 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) building: 124 2nd Ave. NE, Sidney, MT 59270. Contact: (406) 635-5335.
Monday, June 15
Friday, June 26-Sunday, June 28
Summerfair and Symphony in the Park for 2020 has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be held Pioneer Park in Billings.
Saturday, June 27
VIRTUAL5K RUN/WALK FOR AUTISM AWARENESS Support the Vision of Hope Ministry of Emmaus House by participating in their annual 5k Run/Walk. Register at www.emmaushouse.co. All proceeds will help Vision of Hope in its ministry to our young adults who are on the Autism Spectrum.
Sunday, July 19
Fairview High School will have its commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.