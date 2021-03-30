At the MonDakThe 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools. Come and enjoy the work of the area’s talented youth and vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division.
Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Come to the MonDak between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Wednesday, April 21 to Saturday, April 24 and create personal and festive Mother’s Day art with your kids… or kids at heart. Advance appointments are required in order to safely accommodate all visitors. Choose either a clay fingerprint necklace ($20) or an elephant plate ($40), and a staff member will help with the project, including all of the artwork, glazing, and firing. Payment is due at the time of the appointment. All items should be ready just in time for Mother’s Day. These art projects are fun to do and make great gifts for family and friends.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Thursday, April 1The annual Fairview Chamber Easter Egg Hunt will take place at noon at Sharbano Park. This event is free and the public is invited. Attendees are asked to meet at the swimming pool parking lot.
Friday, April 2There will be a community Good Friday Service a 6 p.m. at Ebenezer Congregational Church with Pastor Charles Anthony leading the service.
Monday, April 5The Richland County Adult Softball Association, men co-ed slow pitch adult softball signups will be held at the Sidney Elks Lodge at 6:30 p.m. Contact: Art Herman 406-480-9885, Brandie Azure at 406-480-0508 or go to theRichland County Adult Softball Facebook page.
Tuesday, April 6The Richland Youth Hockey Annual Meeting and Election of officers will take place at 6 p.m. at Ranger Arena.
Monday, April 12The Sidney Lions Club will meet from noon-1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
Monday, April 26The Sidney Lions Club will meet from noon-1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
Saturday, May 1The 1st Annual Families Walk For Life sponsored by the Sunrise Women’s Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Park with check-in kicking off at 9 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m. To register, visit the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/SWCFRIENDS. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
Saturday, May 8thSt. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person. Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
Saturday, May 23The Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — Bike Blessing, weather permitting. Follow them on FB at lonetreeabate
Saturday, June 5
Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Saturday, June 19
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.