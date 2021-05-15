At the MonDakLook for artifacts and a slideshow highlighting the history of Sidney Sugars just inside the front doors in the lobby area. The exhibit will be on display through May 29.
A Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical photographs and information about schools in and around Richland County. The images and stories come from the MDHC collections.
At the MonDakSummer Art Camps start in June. There are four age groups and two separate sessions for each one.
For more information or to register, call 406-433-3500. Space is limited.
Camps will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Friday, May 14
Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
WSC’s Sixtieth Commencement Ceremony will be held in the Thomas Witt Leach Complex (The Well) at 10 a.m. where State Board member Kathleen Neset will speak to over 180 graduates. There are no general attendance guidelines for the event other than a mandatory mask requirement for those who attend the ceremony. No refreshments or general reception will be scheduled after the event. Family and friends not able to attend the live version of graduation will be able to view the event via live streaming, with access information to be provided closer to the event.
Saturday, May 15Sidney Lions Club — 50th Anniversary Celebration. Social hour starts at 5p.m. with Prime Rib Dinner, Program, and Dance to follow. Ticket available on Eventbrite til May 1st. Find details on Sidney Lions Club Facebook page or https://tinyurl.com/mzyj8hkf.
Sunday, May 16Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9a.m. Bike Blessing Veterans Park, weather permitting. Social Ride to follow. FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 17The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Thursday, May 20Richland Red Hatter will meet at the Taphouse for lunch at 11:30a.m. Please RSVP to Sylvia 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613.
Friday, May 21Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, May 23The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 24The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, May 25A meeting will be held for anyone interested in participating in the 2021 Sidney Farmer’s Market at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Extension Office. For more information, call 406-433-1206.
Friday, May 28Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 29The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering will start with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Connie Gjermundson from Taylor, North Dakota as emcee.
Sunday, May 30The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering continues with a Cowboy Gospel Singing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and a program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Bob Petermann from Wixaux, Montana as emcee.
Monday, May 31A Memorial Day service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Food and coffee will be available at that time. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony. Music will be provided by Men of Faith. Flowers may be put on the graves beginning May 28. All flowers and decorations must be removed by June 9.
Friday, June 4The Annual Rockin Your Heart Weekend begins with team roping. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend continues with a 5K/10K Beef Run at 8 a.m. followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. The event concludes with the Annual Cattleman’s Ball beginning at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
Wednesday, June 9
The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Saturday, June 12
Sunrise Festival of the Arts — Downtown Sidney
Saturday, June 19
The Vision of Hope Autism Ministries of Emmaus House will be holding their annual 5K walk/run for autism awareness. This year’s event will be held on June 19, 2021. The race begins at 8 AM at Peterson Park, behind The Lodge, in Sidney, MT. As always you can participate in the run from wherever you are. Register at www.emmaushouse.co or call 406-480-0669. T-shirts are included with registration
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9-1-1 Hero Run. Watch for posters. Or follow on FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.