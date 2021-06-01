At the MonDakLook for artifacts and a slideshow highlighting the history of Sidney Sugars just inside the front doors in the lobby area. The exhibit will be on display through May 29.
A Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical photographs and information about schools in and around Richland County. The images and stories come from the MDHC collections.
Summer Art Camps will also begin in June. Call for details.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Friday, June 4The Annual Rockin Your Heart Weekend begins with team roping. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, June 5
Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend continues with a 5K/10K Beef Run at 8 a.m. followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. The event concludes with the Annual Cattleman’s Ball beginning at 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 6The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, June 7Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for ages 3-years-old through sixth grade. This year’s theme is SonQuest Rainforest. The church is located at 211 East Holly in Sidney. Everyone is welcome. There is a suggested donation of $30/child. Register online at svlcsidney.org or pick up a registration form at the church office. For more information call 406-433-7479.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, June 8Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
Wednesday, June 9The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Friday, June 11The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, June 12Sunrise Festival of the Arts — Downtown Sidney
Sunday, June 13The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.
Monday, June 14The Sidney Moose Lodge will host cards at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, June 15A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held noon — 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 7th Street SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Face masks are required. The Red Cross is currently testing all blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies.
Friday, June 18The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve Family Night Supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, June 19The Vision of Hope Autism Ministries of Emmaus House will be holding their annual 5K walk/run for autism awareness. This year‘s event will be held on June 19, 2021. The race begins at 8 AM at Peterson Park, behind The Lodge, in Sidney, MT. As always you can participate in the run from wherever you are. Register at www.emmaushouse.co or call 406-480-0669. T-shirts are included with registration.
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will hold a 77th birthday celebration and the WOTM will hold a 76th birthday celebration. The event will feature a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Legacy of Moose, awards and longevity pins to follow.
Sunday, June 20The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve a Father’s Day breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon. Dads eat free.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO at 1 p.m.