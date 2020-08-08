Thursday, August 13
Sidney Public Schools Substitute Teachers workshop committee, 3 p.m. at the Sidney High School Cafeteria. All people interested in subbing for SPS during the 2020–21 school year will be required to attend this training. If you are unable to attend the training, a video of the training will be available after August 21. If you have any questions about the training or how to become a substitute teacher for SPS, call 406-433-2366.
Friday, August 14
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Montana Historical Society educators’ workshop at 4 p.m. “Historical Thinking and Civic Education” with Sam Wineburg of Stanford University. Visit mhs.mt.gov/education/ConferencesWorkshops for links. Contact Eve Byron, public information officer, at eve.byron@mt.gov or 406-444-6843.
Saturday, August 15
Open Studio Saturdays! The MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must make an appointment because participation is limited to 7 people maximum at all times. To make an appointment or for more information, call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.
Farmer’s Market. Operating on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot east of the Richland County Library. Contact: 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Monday, August 17
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, August 18
Red Cross Blood Drive from 12 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended because walk-in time slots are limited. Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your appointment. Face masks are required. To make an appointment, call American Red Cross: 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, August 22
Sidney Moose Lodge, “Back-to-School” egg hunt, 10 a.m. at Moose Park.
Farmer’s Market. Operating on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot east of the Richland County Library. Contact: 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Sunday, August 23
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon.
Monday, August 24
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Friday, August 28
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, August 29
Sidney Moose Lodge, Child ID event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.
Open Studio Saturdays! The MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must make an appointment because participation is limited to 7 people maximum at all times. To make an appointment or for more information, call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.
Sidney Moose Lodge, WOTM Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to the public. All proceeds donated to “Out of the Darkness.”
Farmer’s Market. Operating on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the parking lot east of the Richland County Library. Contact: 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.
Sunday, August 30
Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon.
Sidney Moose Lodge, Bingo, 1 p.m.
Monday, August 31
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards, 3:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Sidney Moose Lodge, burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m., members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 5
Open Studio Saturdays! The MonDak Heritage Center, Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must make an appointment because participation is limited to 7 people maximum at all times. To make an appointment or for more information, call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.
Sunrise Festival Cancelled
The 2020 Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Sunrise Festival has been cancelled. “With the increase of virus cases and more restrictions announced in Montana, it has been decided to cancel this year’s Sunrise Festival of the Arts,” a Sidney Chamber press release stated. “We look forward to making the Sunrise Festival of the Arts better than ever in 2021.”