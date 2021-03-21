At the MonDak
The 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools. Come and enjoy the work of the area’s talented youth and vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division.
Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is FREE. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday March 21Sidney Moose Lodge, breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, March 22
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Understanding and Redirecting Misbehavior. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 23
Soil health and drought management will be the topic for a timely workshop set for March 23 at the Ernie French Center in the Williston Research Extension Center.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be offered both in person and virtually. To pre-register for in-person attendance, contact the Williams County Soil Conservation District at 701-774-2319. For virtual attendance, preregister at https://wmscoscd.com. Pre-registration is required to attend the event, whether in person or virtually.
Thursday, March 25Ag Research Summit, webinar, 10 to 11:30 a.m. MT on Zoom at https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686. Topics TBD.
Friday, March 26
2021 Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., at Ned Shinnick Hall- St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th Street SE, Sidney. $10 per person. All COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed and mask or face covering use required for ages five and older.
Sidney Moose Lodge, family supper, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for members & qualified guests.
Easter Bake sale, 4:00-7:00pm., St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th st. S. E. Sidney, MT (Please use 4th Avenue entrance), 50% of proceeds will go to Sunrise Women’s Clinic, Held in conjunction with Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, Contact Teresa 798-3468, Diana 798-3429 or Tara 488-6274
Saturday, March 27Dick Davidson Medical Benefit Fundraiser, 5:00pm at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Live & Silent Auction, Free Will Supper; all proceeds to help offset medical expenses. Call Travis Morrill 406-480-9514, Sheila Marker 406-480-3442 or find us on Facebook.
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at Reynolds Market in Sidney from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event, which will take place in the grassy area, is open to children 1-8 years old and parents are asked to bring their camera for photos. Prizes will also be awarded and attendees can also register for a giant Easter stocking giveaway scheduled for April 1.
Sunday, March 28A Palm Sunday Procession commemorating the beginning of Holy Week will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to line up in the IGA parking lot. The procession will then walk to St. Matthews Parish Center. A light lunch will be served and a free will offering will be taken. All are welcome to participate. The event is sponsored by Emmaus House of Sidney. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
Monday, March 29NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Active Parenting for School Success. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Monday, April 5
Richland County Adult Softball meeting and signups will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge BPOE 1782.
Monday, April 12
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, April 26
Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Saturday, May 1
The 1st Annual Families Walk For Life sponsored by the Sunrise Women’s Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Park with check-in kicking off at 9 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m. To register, visit the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/SWCFRIENDS. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
Saturday, May 23
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — Bike Blessing, weather permitting. Follow on FB @lonetreeabate
Wednesday, June 9
Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, Sept. 4
Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.