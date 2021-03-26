At the MonDakThe 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from seventh-twelfth grade students from area schools. Come and enjoy the work of the area’s talented youth and vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division.
Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Come to the MonDak between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Wednesday, April 21 to Saturday, April 24 and create personal and festive Mother’s Day art with your kids… or kids at heart. Advance appointments are required in order to safely accommodate all visitors. Choose either a clay fingerprint necklace ($20) or an elephant plate ($40), and a staff member will help with the project, including all of the artwork, glazing, and firing. Payment is due at the time of the appointment. All items should be ready just in time for Mother’s Day. These art projects are fun to do and make great gifts for family and friends.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Sunday, March 28
A Palm Sunday Procession commemorating the beginning of Holy Week will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to line up in the IGA parking lot. The procession will then walk to St. Matthews Parish Center. A light lunch will be served and a free-will offering will be taken. All are welcome to participate. The event is sponsored by Emmaus House of Sidney. For more information call Sr. Rita at 406-480-0669 or Sr. Regina at 406-480-4562.
Monday, March 29NDSU Virtual Parenting series continues, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with Active Parenting for School Success. To register for the series of classes, call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu.
Sidney Moose Lodge, cards 3:30 p.m., burgers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m., for Members & qualified guests.
Friday, April 2Community Good Friday Service, @ 6pm, Ebenezer Congregational Church with Pastor Charles Anthony
Tuesday, April 6Richland Youth Hockey Annual Meeting and Election of officers @ 6pm at Ranger Arena.
Monday, April 5Richland County Adult Softball meeting and signups will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge BPOE 1782.
Richland County Adult Softball Association, Men Co-ed slow pitch adult softball signups, Sidney Elks Lodge @ 6:30pm, Contact: Art Herman (406) 480-9885, Brandie Azure (406) 480-0508 or Facebook page: Richland County Adult Softball
Monday, April 12Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Monday, April 26Sidney Lions Club, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge
Saturday, May 1The 1st Annual Families Walk For Life sponsored by the Sunrise Women’s Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Park with check-in kicking off at 9 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m. To register, visit the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/SWCFRIENDS. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
Saturday, May 8thSt. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person. Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
Saturday, May 23Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — Bike Blessing, weather permitting. Follow on FB @lonetreeabate
Saturday, June 5Dragging Main, CLass of 21 Senior Celebration, Line-up @ Shopko 6:30pm, 7pm-9pm
Wednesday, June 9Montana Young Professionals Summit, June 9 — 11 Richland Economic Development
Saturday, June 19Dragging Main, Food Bank collection, Footer sub-Jerry turns 50, Lets see those 50’s cars, S’mores @ Footers 7-9pm
Saturday, July 3Dragging Main, Independence Day celebration, Frontier Tire and Glass car show & BBQ, 1-5pm
Saturday, July 17Dragging Main, Cruising for a Cause-Abate, Bring out those bikes to support Abate
Saturday, July 31Dragging Main, Cars of the Decades, Pre-Fair cruise
Saturday, August 14
Dragging Main, Cruising to #Stopsuicide, Restorx of Sidney BBQ 1-5pm
Saturday, Sept. 4Bakken Brewfest, Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest Committee, contact kali at director@sidneymt.com.