At the MonDakThe 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools. Come and enjoy the work of the area’s talented youth and vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division.
Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Wednesday, April 14The Eastern Montana Business Webinar will be held online. Registration is free.
Thursday, April 15Richland Red Haters, Meet for Lunch @ Country Club 11:30am, RSVP Sylvia:798-3882 or Margret:488-4613
Friday, April 16Big Sky Veterans Outreach Center of MT, UT, WY and Big Sky Economic Development will host a free online workshop called Montana Veterans Startup Roadmap from 1:30-3:30 p.m. For more information go to mtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com. There is no cost for the workshop.
The Sidney Moose Club will serve family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sidney Gymnastics will host “Designer Bag BINGO Night at 7 p.m. at the Elks Club. Tickets are $50.
Sunday, April 18The Sidney Moose Club will serve breakfast from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Sidney Moose Club will host BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, April 19The Sidney Moose Club will have card games starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Club will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Thursday, April 22
The Eagle Foundation will host “Paint and Sip” from 6-8 p.m. at TapHouse Bar & Grill. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Friday, April 23
The Sidney Moose Club will serve family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Monday, April 26
The Sidney Lions Club will meet from noon-1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
The Sidney Moose Club will have card games starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Club will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, April 30
The Sidney Moose Club will serve family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 1
The 1st Annual Families Walk For Life sponsored by the Sunrise Women’s Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Park with check-in kicking off at 9 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m. To register, visit the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/SWCFRIENDS. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
Sunday, May 2
Pedals & Pints Poker Ride 11am. Bicycle Poker ride on a Sunday afternoon. We will register and start at the Town Pump then the Tap house, Elks, Ranger and Rod Iron. With the obligatory stop at the Club and wherever else we deem necessary.
Saturday, May 8
St. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person. Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
Sunday, May 16
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9a.m. Bike Blessing Veterans Park, weather permitting. Social Ride to follow. FB @lonetreeabate
Saturday, June 5
Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
Wednesday, June 9
The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Saturday, June 19
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.