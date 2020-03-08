Wednesday, March 11
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Rau and Borson school districts, 8:30–11 a.m. at Rau school gym. Call 406-482-8725. Also on March 11: Savage School District from 1:30–4 p.m. at Savage school gym. Call 406-776-2317.
Thursday, March 12
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Lambert School District, 9–11 a.m. at Lambert school gym. Call 406-774-3333. Also on March 12: Richey School District from 2–3:30 p.m. at Richey school gym. Call 406-773-5523.
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Thursday and Friday, March 12–13
The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain at this year’s MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show. The two-day event will be held at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Contact Sidney Chamber of Commerce: 406-433-1916.
Friday, March 13
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 14
Sidney Moose Lodge ribeye steak, shrimp or ribeye steak and shrimp dinner, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Sunday, March 15
Sidney Elks is hosting a “free will” donation “Paddy’s Dinner” of corned beef, cabbage, carrots and potatoes from 4–7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 123 3rd St. SW, Sidney, Mont.
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.
Monday, March 16
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at Sunny’s at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by March 14 to Sylvia, 798-3882 or Margaret, 488-4613
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, March 17
Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Give blood. Help save lives!
Thursday, March 19
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Friday, March 20
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 21
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Monday, March 23
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Thursday, March 26
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Friday, March 27
Free Men’s Health Screening from 3–5 p.m. at Sidney Health Center, Cancer Care, Suite 214, 14th Ave. SW, Sidney. In partnership between Sidney Health Center and the Richland County Health Department, free colorectal and prostate cancer screening for men between the ages of 55–75 years. No appointment is necessary. Get screened and receive a free drink card from the Rush, Meadowlark Brewing, Cattle-ac or Rodiron Grill.
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, March 28
Moose Lodge cleaning party to get ready for rummage sale and painting, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch provided.
Sunday, March 29
Indoor Fun Fly and Static Air Show at Sidney-Richland Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sidney Plane Folks event sponsored by Richland Aviation and hosted in the Big Top handar. Enjoy looking at radio-controlled model aircraft of all sizes and makes. Contests to test the skills of pilots. AMA members pilot fee: $15; lunch available for $5.
Monday, March 30
Sidney Moose Lodge cards, 3:30 p.m. Burgers, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests. Stuff Easter eggs, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
Teen-Centered Career Seminars beginning with Session 1: Applications and the Interview process at 4 p.m. Meet in the classroom at Sidney Richland County Library. Light refreshments provided. Contacts: Samantha Boshoff, 406-2207; and Meg Sounder, 406-433-1917.
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Monday, April 6
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Friday, April 3
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
Saturday, April 4
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Sunday, April 5
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Monday, April 6
Richland County Adult Softball spring sign-ups at 7 p.m. at Sidney Elks Lodge. Slow-pitch on a men’s or co-ed team. Meet people and burn off some steam. Call Art Herman, 406-480-9885, or Brandie Azure, 406-480-0508; or visit Facebook page: Richland County Adult Softball.
Tuesday, April 7
Richland County Health Department hosts a one-day Business Continuity Planning MGT 381 course, presented by the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC). This 8-hour management-level course is designed to prepare small and large businesses to effectively plan for emergencies of all types. Class size is limited, so please register soon to ensure a spot. Richland County Health Department, 1201 W. Holly, Ste. 1 (upstairs conference rooms), Sidney. Contact: 406-433-2207.
The Richland County Democratic Central Committee (RCDCC) will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Forty meeting room. All Democrats are welcome and encouraged to attend as plans are made for upcoming activities prior to the June 2, 2020 primary election. Contact: Janet Martineau, mrtneau@midrivers.com 406 489-2313.
Thursday, April 9
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Friday, April 10
Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials request nominations for the 2020 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards. DPHHS seeks nominations by the April 10 deadline in the following categories: EMS Volunteer Provider of the Year; EMS Career Provider of the Year; EMS Service of the Year; 911 Dispatcher of the Year; EMS Supporter of the Year. Awards will be presented May 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena. Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.montanaEMS.mt.gov. Contact Shari Graham at sgraham2@mt.gov or at 406-444-6098.
Tuesday, April 14
American Legion Post 12 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) building: 124 2nd Ave. NE, Sidney, MT 59270. Contact: (406) 635-5335.
Thursday, April 16
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Saturday, April 18
MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.
Sunday, April 19
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.
Monday, April 20
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Tuesday, April 21
“Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch” presentation honors centennial farms and ranches. The public is invited to attend the free presentation by Montana Historical Society (MHS) Interpretive Historian Christine Brown at 7 p.m. at MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave., Sidney. Contact: Christine Brown at 406-444-1687 or email christine.brown@mt.gov
Thursday, April 23
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Thursday, April 30
Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
Monday, May 4
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Tuesday, May 5
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for all School Election(s) to be held on May 5, 2020, will close at 5 p.m. April 6, 2020. NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to and including on Election Day. Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the county election office. If you have moved, please update your registration information by filling out a new voter registration card and submitting it to the county election office.
Tuesday, May 12
American Legion Post 12 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) building: 124 2nd Ave. NE, Sidney, MT 59270. Contact: (406) 635-5335.
Sunday, May 17
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.
Monday, May 18
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Monday, June 1
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Tuesday, June 9
American Legion Post 12 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) building: 124 2nd Ave. NE, Sidney, MT 59270. Contact: (406) 635-5335.
Monday, June 15
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.