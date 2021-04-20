At the MonDakThe 2021 Youth Art Show features artwork from 7th-12th grade students from area schools. Come and enjoy the work of the area’s talented youth and vote for the People’s Choice awards for each grade division.
Sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors: Jerry Hughes, Jamie Malsam, Nick Lonski, and Lauren Sukut.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Thursday, April 22The Eagle Foundation will host “Paint and Sip” from 6-8 p.m. at TapHouse Bar & Grill. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Friday, April 23Emmaus House, Women’s Retreat held May 1st-2nd @ Badlands Ministries, Medora, ND, Theme is “Consent to Wholehearted Christian Living”, Suggested donation of $75, For details and to register, call Sr. Regina(406)480-4562 or Sr. Rita(406)480-0669, Please RSVP by April 23rd, 2021
The Sidney Moose Club will serve family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Monday, April 26The Sidney Lions Club will meet from noon-1 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge.
The Sidney Moose Club will have card games starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
The Sidney Moose Club will serve burgers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Friday, April 30The Sidney Moose Club will serve family night supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 1The 1st Annual Families Walk For Life sponsored by the Sunrise Women’s Clinic will be held on Saturday, May 1 at Veteran’s Memorial Park with check-in kicking off at 9 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starting at 10 a.m. To register, visit the Sunrise Women’s Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/SWCFRIENDS. Registration will also be available on the day of the event.
Emmaus House, Women’s Retreat held May 1st-2nd @ Badlands Ministries, Medora, ND, Theme is “Consent to Wholehearted Christian Living”, Suggested donation of $75, For details and to register call Sr. Regina(406)480-4562 or Sr. Rita(406)480-0669, Please RSVP by April 23rd, 2021
Sunday, May 2Pedals & Pints Poker Ride 11am. Bicycle Poker ride on a Sunday afternoon. We will register and start at the Town Pump then the Tap house, Elks, Ranger and Rod Iron. With the obligatory stop at the Club and wherever else we deem necessary.
Saturday, May 8St. Matthews Catholic Church will host a Spring Fling semi-formal dance at the Central School Gymnasium from 7-11 p.m. for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from Sidney and surrounding towns are welcome. The cost is $10/person. Masks are required. Boys- No blue jeans or T-shirts. Girls- No shorts or pants, modest dresses encouraged. For questions, call Colleen Haralson at 482-2680.
Saturday, May 15Sidney Lions Club — 50th Anniversary Celebration. Social hour starts at 5p.m. with Prime Rib Dinner, Program, and Dance to follow. Ticket available on Eventbrite til May 1st. Find detail on Sidney Lions Club Facebook page or https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/sidney_mt/index.php.
Sunday, May 16Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9a.m. Bike Blessing Veterans Park, weather permitting. Social Ride to follow. FB @lonetreeabate
Saturday, May 29The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering will start with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Connie Gjermundson from Taylor, North Dakota as emcee.
Sunday, May 30The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering continues with a Cowboy Gospel Singing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and a program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Bob Petermann from Wixaux, Montana as emcee.
Friday, June 4The Annual Rockin Your Heart Weekend begins with team roping. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend continues with a 5K/10K Beef Run at 8 a.m. followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. The event concludes with the Annual Cattleman’s Ball beginning at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
Wednesday, June 9The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Saturday, June 12Sunrise Festival of the Arts — Downtown Sidney
Saturday, June 19Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.