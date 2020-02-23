Wednesday, Feb. 26
Montana State University, Billings, Jazz Ensembles features world-renowned saxophonist Bob Sheppard at 7:30 p.m. at Cisel Recital Hall. The concert is free. Contact: Assistant Professor of Music John Roberts, 406-657-2049, john.roberts10@msubillings.edu.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Friday, Feb. 28
Glendive Gun Show at the E.P.E.C. Building, 313 S. Merrill, from 4–8 p.m. Contact: Ernie, 406-377-3969.
Family supper, Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program at the Richland County Aging Services and Transit Center, 2190 W. Holly St., Sidney (the old armory). Contact: 406-433-3701.
Rifles All Ages: No charge for class; limited to 75 students. Participants must be 18 or have a parent or guardian with them. 6–9 p.m. Contact Larry Christensen, 406-489-0589; Ron Sorenson: 406-488-7664; or Jim Miller: 406-489-1653.
Friday, Feb. 28 and Feb. 29
Iron Eagle Wrestling Tournament for K-8 at Sidney High School. Weights: 45, 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 130, 140, 152 and 171. Only 16 teams accepted. Team registration: $500. Contact: Shane Gorder, 406-489-1983; email: gorder@midrviers.com. Mail check to: Brodie Gorder Memorial, 11685 County Road 350, Sidney, MT 59270.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Glendive Gun Show at the E.P.E.C. Building, 313 S. Merrill, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Contact: Ernie, 406-377-3969.
Rifles All Ages: No charge for class; limited to 75 students. Participants must be 18 or have a parent or guardian with them. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Larry Christensen, 406-489-0589; Ron Sorenson: 406-488-7664; or Jim Miller: 406-489-1653.
Sidney Tractor Supply, at 302 E. Holly St., will host an FFA In Action event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to support the local FFA chapter and learn more about its programs and initiatives. Contact: Darias Collins, 615-610-0253.
Sunday, March 1
Glendive Gun Show at the E.P.E.C. Building, 313 S. Merrill, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Contact: Ernie, 406-377-3969.
Thursday, March 5
“Practices Supporting Sustainable and Economic Cotton Production” free webinar at 11 a.m. (MST). A farmer and two conservationists will discuss conservation practices weed control benefits, increasing water-use efficiency, and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. For more information, contact Rex Dufour at rexd@ncat.org. Saturday, March 7
A wedding reception for Lee Candee and Jean (Hagler) Candee will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Everyone is welcome!
Tuesday, March 10
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Fairview School District, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairview Alliance Church. Call 406-742-5265.
Wednesday, March 11
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Rau and Borson school districts, 8:30–11 a.m. at Rau school gym. Call 406-482-8725.
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Takes place at the Savage School. Savage School District, 1:30–4 p.m. at Savage school gym. Call 406-776-2317.
Thursday, March 12
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Lambert School District, 9–11 a.m. at Lambert school gym. Call 406-774-3333.
Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Richey School District, 2–3:30 p.m. at Richey school gym. Call 406-773-5523.
Thursday and Friday, March 12–13
The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain at this year’s MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show. The two-day event will be held at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Contact Sidney Chamber of Commerce: 406-433-1916.
Sunday, March 15
Monday, March 16
Richland Red Hatters will meet for lunch at Sunny’s at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by March 14 to Sylvia, 798-3882 or Margaret, 488-4613
Monday, March 30
Sidney High School spring play tech rehearsal, middle school auditorium, 3:45-9:30 p.m. Tech rehearsals will run through April 2.
Friday, April 3
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Saturday, April 4
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Sunday, April 5
Sidney High School spring play performance, Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. “Go Ask Alice,” by Frank Shiras.
Tuesday, April 7
Richland County Health Department hosts a one-day Business Continuity Planning MGT 381 course, presented by the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium (RDPC). This 8-hour management-level course is designed to prepare small and large businesses to effectively plan for emergencies of all types. Class size is limited, so please register soon to ensure a spot. Richland County Health Department, 1201 W. Holly, Ste. 1 (upstairs conference rooms), Sidney. Contact: 406-433-2207.
Sunday, April 19
Tuesday, May 5
Notice is hereby given that regular registration for all School Election(s) to be held on May 5, 2020, will close at 5 p.m. April 6, 2020. NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to and including on Election Day. Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the county election office. If you have moved, please update your registration information by filling out a new voter registration card and submitting it to the county election office.
Sunday, May 17
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana will have their chapter meeting at the Ranger Lounge. Follow on Facebook @lonetreeabate for more information.