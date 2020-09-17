Saturday,
September 19Moose Lodge, Meet N Greet 11 a.m. Presentation on the Moose Organization and Local Moose Lodge & Chapter. Members and public invited to attend.
Moose Lodge, Steak and/or Shrimp Dinner 5:30–6:30 p.m. RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 15. Members and qualified guests.
Sunday, September 20
Moose Lodge, Breakfast 9 a.m. to noon.
Moose Lodge, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, September 21Moose Lodge Cards 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, September 22The First Five Years active parenting classes presented by MSU Extension, Richland County and Parenting Montana from 6–8 pm. Created by parenting expert Dr. Michael Popkin, this four-session class is designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as ages and stages of development, effective discipline young children can understand, school readiness, and much more. MSU Richland County Extension Office, 1499 N, Central Ave., Sidney. Free of charge but class size is limited. RSVP by noon, September 18, by calling the MSU/Richland County Extension office at 433-1206.
Wednesday, September 23
2020 Community Hay Bale decorating contest. Deadline to sign up is September 23. Set up no earlier than Sept. 25, 2020. Final setup is October 1. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be given. People’s Choice voting takes place at Reynolds Market. Maps will be available for the hay bale trail. Contact: Libby Berndt, 406-433-2305; libbyberndt66@gmail.com
Thursday, September 24“2020 Fall Weed Forum” 1–4 p.m. Join NDSU specialists to discuss pertinent fall weed concerns in Williams County. NDSU Williston Research Extension Center, 14120 US-2, Williston, N.D. Space is limited; preregister by Sept. 22. Free to the public. Call 701-577-4595 or email kelly.leo@ndsu.edu
Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic, Richland County Fire Hall in Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your flu shot without getting out of your vehicle. Do not attend the clinic if you are not feeling well or awaiting results from a COVID-19 test. Bring your insurance, Medicare or Medicaid cards; cash or check. Adults only.
Friday, September 25
Sidney Moose Lodge, Family Supper 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, September 26“Matthew House Fundraiser” Chili Dinner 5:30–7 p.m. ALL proceeds to “Matthew House.” Open to the public.
Sunday, September 27
Moose Lodge, Breakfast 9 a.m. to noon.
Moose Lodge, Bingo 1 p.m.
Monday, September 28Moose Lodge Cards 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Moose Lodge Burgers 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunrise Festival Cancelled. The 2020 Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Sunrise Festival has been cancelled. “With the increase of virus cases and more restrictions announced in Montana, it has been decided to cancel this year’s Sunrise Festival of the Arts,” a Sidney Chamber press release stated. “We look forward to making the Sunrise Festival of the Arts better than ever in 2021.”