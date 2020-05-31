Wednesday, June 3
There will be free online blood pressure management workshops beginning Monday, June 1–June 17. The services will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information on the video workshops and to register, contact Ashley at 406-433-2207 or at Avandebossche@Richland.org.
Thursday, June 4
To become a water safety instructor at the Sidney Svarre Pool, register or if you have questions, email Poolmanager@cityofsidneymt.com. Must be 16 years or older by the completion of the course. Registering goes until Sunday, June 7.
Friday, June 5
Family Supper from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members and qualified guests.
Monday, June 8
Cards beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members & qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests at Moose Lodge.
Tuesday, June 9
American Legion Post 12 meets the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) building: 124 2nd Ave. NE, Sidney, MT 59270. Contact: (406) 635-5335.
Friday, June 12
Rummage Sale from 5:30–7:00 p.m. for Moose Lodge members only.
Family Supper from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, June 13
Rummage Sale beginning at 9 a.m.–1 p.m. that is open to the public at Moose Lodge.
Sunday, June 14
Breakfast 9 a.m.–noon at Moose Lodge.
Bingo beginning at 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge.
Monday, June 15
Cards beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members & qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests at Moose Lodge.
Anxiety and Depression Peer-to-Peer Support Group, a discussion-based group facilitated by peers meets the first and third Mondays every month at 7:30 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 W. Main St. (enter through eastern door). All are welcome.
Friday, June 19
Family Supper from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, June 21
Father’s Day Breakfast 9 a.m.–noon at Moose Lodge. Dads eat free.
Bingo beginning at 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge.
Monday, June 22
Cards beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members & qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests at Moose Lodge.
Stuff Treasure Eggs beginning at 5 p.m. at Moose Lodge.
Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28
Summerfair and Symphony in the Park for 2020 has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be held Pioneer Park in Billings.
Saturday, June 27
Virtual 5K Run/Walk for Autism Awareness Support the Vision of Hope Ministry of Emmaus House by participating in its annual 5k Run/Walk. Register at www.emmaushouse.co. All proceeds will help Vision of Hope in its ministry to young adults who are on the Autism Spectrum.
Treasure Hunt at Moose Park for 0–10 years old beginning at 10 a.m. The event is sponsored by Sidney Moose Lodge & Chapter. Later that day, the LOOM & WOTM Birthday Celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Free meal to all paid up members
Sunday, June 28
Breakfast 9 a.m.–noon at Moose Lodge. Bingo beginning at 1 p.m. at Moose Lodge.
Monday, June 29
Cards beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Moose Lodge for members & qualified guests. Burgers from 5:30–6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests at Moose Lodge.
Sunday, July 19
Fairview High School will have its commencement ceremony at 3 p.m.