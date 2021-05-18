At the MonDakLook for artifacts and a slideshow highlighting the history of Sidney Sugars just inside the front doors in the lobby area. The exhibit will be on display through May 29.
A Rural Schools of the MonDak Region exhibit is now on display at MDHC. This show features historical photographs and information about schools in and around Richland County. The images and stories come from the MDHC collections.
At the MonDakSummer Art Camps start in June. There are four age groups and two separate sessions for each one.
For more information or to register, call 406-433-3500. Space is limited.
Camps will be socially distanced and follow CDC guidelines.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4. Admission is free. Contact MDHC for more information at (406) 433-3500.
Thursday, May 20Richland Red Hatter will meet at the Taphouse for lunch at 11:30a.m. Please RSVP to Sylvia 798-3882 or Margaret 488-4613.
Friday, May 21Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Sunday, May 23
The Sidney Moose Lodge will serve breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon. All proceeds from breakfast will be donated to the Sidney Fire Department.
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have BINGO starting at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 24
The Sidney Moose Lodge will have cards starting at 3:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Tuesday, May 25
A meeting will be held for anyone interested in participating in the 2021 Sidney Farmer’s Market at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Extension Office. For more information, call 406-433-1206.
Friday, May 28Family Night Supper will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for members and qualified guests.
Saturday, May 29The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering will start with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Connie Gjermundson from Taylor, North Dakota as emcee.
Sunday, May 30The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering continues with a Cowboy Gospel Singing from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and a program from 1-4 p.m. The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Bob Petermann from Wixaux, Montana as emcee.
Monday, May 31A Memorial Day service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Food and coffee will be available at that time. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony. Music will be provided by Men of Faith. Flowers may be put on the graves beginning May 28. All flowers and decorations must be removed by June 9.
Friday, June 4
The Annual Rockin Your Heart Weekend begins with team roping. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5Dragging Main, Class of 21 Senior Celebration will take place from 7-9 p.m. Line-up is at Shopko at 6:30 p.m.
The annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend continues with a 5K/10K Beef Run at 8 a.m. followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. The event concludes with the Annual Cattleman’s Ball beginning at 5 p.m.
Monday, June 7Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 8:30 a.m. until noon for ages 3-years-old through sixth grade. This year’s theme is SonQuest Rainforest. The church is located at 211 East Holly in Sidney. Everyone is welcome. There is a suggested donation of $30/child. Register online at svlcsidney.org or pick up a registration form at the church office. For more information call 406-433-7479.
Tuesday, June 8Life Line Screenings will be available by appointment only at the Sidney Elks Club. The cost is $139.
Wednesday, June 9The Montana Young Professionals Summit will be held June 9 — 11 at Richland Economic Development.
Saturday, June 12Sunrise Festival of the Arts — Downtown Sidney
Tuesday, June 15
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held noon — 6 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Parish Center located at 310 7th Street SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Face masks are required. The Red Cross is currently testing all blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies.
Saturday, June 19
The Vision of Hope Autism Ministries of Emmaus House will be holding their annual 5K walk/run for autism awareness. This year‘s event will be held on June 19, 2021. The race begins at 8 AM at Peterson Park, behind The Lodge, in Sidney, MT. As always you can participate in the run from wherever you are. Register at www.emmaushouse.co or call 406-480-0669. T-shirts are included with registration
Dragging Main Food Bank collection at Footers Subs. Jerry turns 50. Bring your 50’s cars. S’mores at Footers from 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
The Dragging Main Independence Day Celebration car show and bbq will be held at Frontier Tire and Glass from 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, July 10
Lone Tree Chapter of ABATE of Montana — 9-1-1 Hero Run. Watch for posters. Or follow on FB @lonetreeabate or www.abatemt.org
Saturday, July 17
The Dragging Main Cruising for a Cause-Abate. Time to be announced.
Saturday, July 31
The Dragging Main Cars of the Decades Pre-Fair cruise. Time to be announced.
Saturday, August 14
The Dragging Main Cruising to #Stopsuicide bbq will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Restorx of Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The Bakken Brewfest will be held at the Richland County Event Center. To get involved in the Bakken Brew Fest committee, contact Kali at director@sidneymt.com.